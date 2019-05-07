SEBRING — When Brittany Queen opened her salon she was a young single mother with three children. A stylist who had worked out of her home, she came into town to shop at the local scrapbooking store. The owners encouraged her expand her business into the downtown, introducing her to commercial property owner Gene Brenner.
“Mr. Brenner was a huge mentor to me when I opened the shop,” remembered Queen. “He would stop in and check on me. I was just 23-years-old.” Attracted to the quaint, historical vibe, Queen established her business. Her ever supportive parents provided childcare as she got things started.
“It was exhausting in the beginning, but so rewarding as I was providing for my kids.” Expanding through the years, Queen added a barber, permanent makeup and three hair stylists. She wakes up excited to go to work each day and admits it is a happy job. Offering what she refers to as ‘hairapy,’ this play on words illustrates how her job and that of her stylists involves much more than the practical application of chemicals or snip of shears.
“People trust me and let me into their personal space so I can love on them.” She likens her work to a ministry of caring, more than a simple cosmetic service. Throughout the ups and downs of life, clients get their hair colored or shaped, sharing struggles, celebrations and concerns. A busy woman herself, Queen knows for many the moments in her chair are often the only rest they’ve had that day.
“When a client is so relaxed they fall asleep in my chair it makes me feel good.” Knowing her clients so well, she ticked off the ways she is welcomed into their world. “I know their pet’s name, what they love about Sebring and even their living room paint colors. It’s so rewarding to have this special relationship with each one.”
Starting with Barbie dolls long ago, Queen always knew what she wanted to do. She admitted none of her dolls had any hair after a while. Graduating from a local Christian school, she entered cosmetology training at South Florida Community College at the tender age of 17.
“The instructor, Mary Starling, was wonderful. I just loved her, everyone does.” She also recalls her delight in the aroma of perm solution. “It sounds crazy but I long for them to return to fashion because I like the scent so much.” She remembered being the fastest perm wrapper in hair school, but if tight curls don’t return, it’s clear her own fan club does.
Lourdes Seralta has been a client for seven years. She finds Queen to be dependable with great color skills. “She’s so gifted,” Seralta gushed. “She just has that touch.”
Yvette Hendry was also cosmetologist early on to put herself through college. Teaching English at Sebring High School for the past 19 years, she found Queen and loves how she helps clients feel beautiful.
From all hair services to facial waxing, deep conditioning treatments, highlights and root touch ups, or maintenance services, as Queen refers to them, her downtown Sebring location and welcoming hospitality provide a great experience.
Her children recall growing up in the salon. “We were always here,” said daughter Bailey. From chalk drawing on the sidewalk out front to coloring near the shampoo bowls, Queen’s children found time to visit with customers as they helped with shop chores throughout the years.
“My kids know it takes a family to run a business and we’ve all grown up right along with it,” Queen added. Having a super supportive husband helps. “He’s always right there during all my business adventures.”
Longtime clients, like Brittany Fann, have been with Queen since the very beginning. Now the pair, more friends than business associates, work together on Fann’s Beauty Fit for a Queen endeavors. “We do the hair and makeup for the girls and really enjoy being able to pour positive affirmation into these teens.”
Queen works hard but insists Highlands County is full of talent and anyone who wants to work in a rewarding career like hers should go for it. “You can do this,” she insisted. “Don’t neglect your dreams.”
Cut N Up Styling Salon is located at 116 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. By appointment only at 863-385-7777.
