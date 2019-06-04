SEBRING — Born and raised in Highlands County, after graduating from Sebring High School, Caroline Maxcy-Fox headed off to Florida State University. While pursuing her Masters of Graphic Design at North Carolina State University, she got her first camera and fell in love with photography.
“I loved everything photography and bought my first manual camera in 2002. From the dark room and chemical baths to dodge and burn, I loved working with film.”
Dodge, explained Maxcy-Fox, is the trick of using small pieces of cardboard to reduce exposure while burning involves cutting out sections to allow light to expose film more. She found it a hands-on art and later learned to master her first digital camera by photographing stationary objects such as flowers and landscapes. Once she had good mastery, she recalled her joy at capturing a bee on a flower.
“It was a special moment,” she added. “I was so proud of it.” Returning to her hometown after college, she saw the region in a new light, through the eyes of a photographer.
In the 15 years since stung by the digital camera buzz and her first insect image, Maxcy-Fox has built a business of ensuring special moments are captured into stunning pictures. Making subjects feel comfortable, she seeks to capture moments of emotion. An extroverted personality, she admits to being more comfortable behind the shutter than in front of it.
“Because of this, I work really hard to create an environment where people can relax and be themselves. The best photos are all about capturing interactions.” She urges potential clients to look at her website — CarolineMaxcy.com — to see the genuine smiles and laughter on the faces of those she shoots.
Using multiple angles to capture the best images of each moment, she is always planning to ensure subjects appear their best. Family photos, always a challenge, are a special joy for Maxcy-Fox. She counsels parents not to fret about children’s behavior.
“Let kids be kids and don’t stress about how they are acting,” she laughed. “I’ll get good pictures thanks to digital technology.” It may be easy now for this confident young woman, but she remembers her early days and her first engagement shoot at Atlanta Piedmont Park. She recalled it as both exhilarating and terrifying. Even so, she looks back on those photos with satisfaction.
“It’s all about giving the subjects the best experience, especially for wedding shoots.” Respecting the importance of the day, she provides a second shooter from a select group of hand-picked photographers. Inviting a second as a safety measure, she explains that two photographers ensure no special moments get missed.
She also integrated a medium format film camera along with her digital one and shoots all weddings digitally so she can take numerous images from all angles. Still, she appreciates how film gives an aura of romance to special moments.
“Film is light and airy. Photography is all about capturing light. When conditions provide the right elements, film offers a soft, sugary grain for elegant pictures.”
All photos, including her film shots, are turned into digital pictures. Loving how different types of film afford the ability to capture different hues, she admitted it could be a whole other story. Because of this, she blogs on her website about her love of light, provides sneak peeks of recent shoots and writes tutorials on the process of film in order to share her gift.
“Digital photography is about shooting a lot to capture the moment, but shooting film is looking through the viewfinder and waiting for the moment.” As she does, she shared how it brings joy to point her camera at the happy times of life. Along with focusing on the precious moments, Maxcy-Fox also serves in another role.
For the past three years, she and her husband, Devon Fox, have been house parents and site coordinators for the Great Commission Bible Institute. Providing supervision and guidance for 20 college students who come to study for a year, they formerly resided in downtown Sebring. Now the group is moving to Camp Denton and her photographer’s eye is excited about new light to explore.
“God speaks to me through the light and I’m excited by the privilege to capture the beauty of what’s before me.”
Contact Caroline Maxcy Photography at 863-381-0130, caroline@carolinemaxcy.com, carolinemaxcy.com or on social media at @carolinemaxcyphoto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.