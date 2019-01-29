What if you could wake up looking fabulous, putting your best face forward in a matter of moments? Chastini Jones promises clients looking for a timeless natural look the opportunity to do just that. A permanent makeup artist, Jones owns I Woke Up This Way Permanent Cosmetics and has beautified women from her location inside Cut N Up Salon in Sebring for the past two years.
With a clinical background, she has extensive knowledge in topical anesthetics to ensure each beauty treatment is nearly pain free. “Because of my 20 years in dental hygiene, I know not one anesthetic fits all. I also have training in facial anatomy.”
Jones explained how she ensures the perfect arch to a defined brow and the most comfortable beautifying possible. “All my instruments are medical grade steel and I use disposable, one-time micro blades to ensure proper sanitation.”
Interestingly, permanent makeup is actually not permanent. There is also a bit of process to perfection. Jones warns clients the application may seem a little dark the second day. “After five days it may look a little light. This is all normal and due to exfoliation.” Clients have a six week follow up session due to this. “This ensures your new look is as perfect as it possibly can be. People think permanent makeup is there forever, but it’s more of a semi-permanent color.”
Over the span of time it does fade. A bit of color may always remain, but most find the need to touch up after a while. How long will it last? Jones reviewed how skin tone, sun exposure and oil production all play a part. “I usually suggest touch ups on an annual or bi-annual basis or as needed according to your preferences.” For example, those desiring a vibrant, bold brow or deeper colored lips may find two to three applications necessary.
She requires all clients to have a consultation prior to application so she can learn more about expectations, health concerns and the desired look. “During consultation, I go over everything that’s available and determine if you are a good candidate for permanent makeup. Not everyone is and I always say my clients are my walking billboard. I won’t apply color to someone if their skin is not suitable for it.”
An absolute perfectionist, Jones wants her clients to know what they are committing to. “While it is not like a traditional tattoo, there is still a healing process. Good aftercare is very important for the best, most long lasting results.”
Offering eyebrows, lip shading and contouring as well as eye liner, she mentioned women often believe permanent eyeliner will hurt, but properly numbed, her clients feel no pain. “Lips are actually where you may experience discomfort if not properly anesthetized due to their sensitivity.”
Creating a gorgeous lip line is her passion-so much so that she went out of state to be trained. Lasting longer than other areas of permanent makeup, she suggested women will enjoy three to five years of perfected beauty due to limited exfoliation of the lips.
Client Jackie Winn urged other women to go ahead and get it done. She had her eyebrows, eye liner and lip liner applied and found Jones adamant about personal comfort. “Chastini really numbs well and she’s always asking to be sure you’re not feeling any pain during the application. Even on my tender lips, it was pain free.”
If that’s not something to smile about, perhaps Jones’ focus will make you grin. “My goal is to enhance what God has given you. I just add a little more sparkle and a bit of polish.” Winn quickly agreed. “She simply helps you make the most of what you’ve been given so you can be your own kind of beautiful.”
Brows are all the rage these days, but Jones is quick to point out it’s best to put brows where they are intended. “With all my permanent makeup application, I apply based on your facial structure for a timeless, classic look.” Brow application provides an illusion which lifts the face comparable to a non-surgical facelift. “I do nothing garish. This is my artistry and I strive for absolute flawlessness.”
Jones has always loved makeup artistry and custom created the lip color for Winn. Now she delights in a flawless smile as soon as she opens her beautifully lined eyes each morning. “I just slide on some lip gloss and go. There’s no lipstick bleeding in the creases around my lips or worrying if my lipstick looks alright. It’s just a perfect smile, every single day.”
Winn shared her belief that every woman can use a little bit of help to make the most of their beauty. “God made very few natural beauties. Most of us, regardless of age, need a little bit of help to make the most of what we were given.”
Jones just wants women to feel amazing, every single day. “My most motivating factor is when clients tell me how much better they feel about themselves.” She shared how the new popularity of permanent makeup makes it necessary for women to get informed about all their options.
“Verify the ink being used is made in the United States. The line I use has had no documented adverse reactions in the 30 years it has been on the market.” For those with skin sensitivities or allergies, Jones applies a small patch test behind the ear. “After three days if there are no issues, we can schedule permanent makeup application.”
She also suggested making sure the artist is properly trained and has happy customers.
“I have total respect for every makeup artist out there. My focus is on customer service and satisfaction for my clients. I want your experience to be the best it can be.”
I Woke Up This Way Permanent Cosmetics can be found at 116 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring (inside Cut N Up salon). Call 863-273-1662, email iwokeupthiswayfeelingpretty@gmail.com or visit iwokeupthiswaypermanentcosmetics.com. Facebook: I Woke Up This Way Permanent Cosmetics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.