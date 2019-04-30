Organ concert in Avon Park
AVON PARK — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church will host an organ concert by the organist from St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park. Attendance is open and there will be a free will offering to benefit Samaritan’s Touch. For information, call 863-453-4757.
Centennial Gala
AVON PARK — New Mount Olive African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold its Centennial Gala at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park. Tickets can be purchased at the church office or call 863-452-5211.
A Centennial Celebration will be held at the church on Sunday, June 23. Presiding Elder James Oscar Williams Jr. will speak at 11 a.m. and The Right Reverend Adam Jefferson Richardson Jr., Senior Bishop and Presiding Prelate, will speak at 4 p.m.
The church is at 818 S. Delaney Ave. in Avon Park.
Sew, share and carry on
SEBRING — Join the Humane Society of Highlands County from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. For information, call 863-655-1522.
Florida Writers to meet
SEBRING — There will be a meeting of all area Florida writers at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant on Wednesday. Join us for dinner at 6 p.m. or come to share your work at 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call Ruth at 863-655-0609.
Highlands Republican Women
SEBRING — The Highlands Republican Women’s Network will have its next meeting at noon on Wednesday at Inn on the Lakes, Orange Blossom, Suite 246, 3101 Golfview Road. Men are welcome. This meeting will be the first of a three-part series. To RSVP, call Penny Rae at 863-633-0375.
Israeli Initiative to meet
SEBRING — The Heartland American Israeli Initiative (HAII) will have its next meeting at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at Chicane’s Restaurant. Order lunch on your own off the menu and enjoy our featured speaker, ordained minister Dr. Peter Colon. He will share a unique presentation. He’ll also share actual period artifacts. Meetings are open to the public.
SHS spring concert
SEBRING — The Sebring High School Choral Department will present its Spring Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, in South Florida State College’s Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts. The public is invited. Admittance is free but donations are accepted.
Kids bicycle rodeo
SEBRING — The Sebring Fire Department will host their Third Annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the fire station, 301 N. Mango Street. There will be firehouse tours, bicycle inspections, free hot dogs and more! Hosted by the Sebring Fire Department, Sebring Police Department and the City of Sebring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.