For the past year-and-a-half, Luzed Cruz has led the multi-disciplinary team at the Children’s Advocacy Center in the investigation and service provisions following reports of child abuse. Cruz explained the CAC provides a valuable approach to child welfare by overseeing collaboration during the healing process.
“We lead the cases and provide case tracking as well as any reports back to the state and federal level as needed.”
The core function of the CAC is coordination of case review between law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, mental health and medical providers, family advocates and a forensic interviewer.
Explaining how the presence of a Children’s Advocacy Center is a voluntary service of the community at large, Cruz pointed back to the leadership of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. Each CAC operates differently and considering most are run by nonprofits, Cruz is really proud how our county has taken the lead in providing for its children.
“We can thank the B.O.C.C. for primary funding of our CAC which falls under the county’s community programs with a little additional funding from state and federal grants.”
Noting the Children’s Advocacy Center is a joint effort between the Children’s Services Council of Highlands County, a 20-member Board appointed by the Highlands County Board of County Commissions, and the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, a ten member non-profit 501©(3), the Highlands County BOCC website added that the building is maintained by the county with all the services being subsidized by the Foundation.
In operation since October 1998, the center is state to be a private/public partnership. One of a handful in the state of Florida, it became accredited by the National Children’s Alliance its first year and serves over 500 children annually.
Providing a child-friendly facility, the CAC offers safety while providing enhanced accountability as it minimizes the trauma of repetitious interviews and ensures more immediate follow-up on child abuse reports. Reducing costly duplication of services, the coordination of all disciplines at the center provides more complete medical and mental health referrals.
With a Bachelor of Social Work from the Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from University of South Florida, Cruz finds the leadership position a perfect blend of both degrees. “I’m passionate about children and child welfare and also a nerd about government.” She is also bilingual, trained in forensic interviewing and provides oversight for the multi-disciplinary team at the CAC.
Admitting she is used to juggling lots of hats from her beginnings as a Resource Specialist caring for the homeless, she admitted it was a difficult job. “We often saw the impacts of untreated mental health issues and children aging out of the foster system.” It was while finishing college that she was attacked during this work by an irate client. “It is a funny story to share now,” she mused, “But at the time it was very traumatizing.”
Meeting with her professor, who guided her not to leave the field entirely, she focused on her natural inclination in administration. “He knew my heart and helped me to find my niche, rather than leave the field altogether.”
Interestingly, her journey has been quite a trip. She lived in Virginia for her undergraduate degree then spent time as a U.S. Army brat in Germany before returning to Tampa. She jokes she went around the world to get to Sebring.
“My senior year of college, my dad got orders to go to Germany.” Considering it a sabbatical, the history and language buff enjoyed traveling all over Europe. “I got to see everything and say it was the best and worst decision I ever made because though I loved it, it slowed down my career.”
Starting all over once she returned to the United States, she landed in Tampa when her father was transferred to MacDill Air Force Base. Experiencing a personal loss, it soon pointed in the direction of Highlands County.
“My good friend and salsa dancing partner Chris died in the Pulse nightclub shooting. Losing him spurred me back to life in a sense.” She saw the job opening at CAC exactly a year to the day of the Pulse tragedy and knew it was the direction she needed to go.
Never having worked with children who had been sexually abused, Cruz has been surprised by their resiliency. “As traumatizing as it is, we are rewarded when we see children healed through the process in the center.”
She urged parents to ensure the lines of communication stay open. “Talking to your kids is the number one way to know what they are doing and who they are with.” Cruz and her staff are always striving to educate the public on protecting children.” Tasked with providing community education, they are happy to provide public presentations to community groups.
Phone the CAC at 863-402-6845.
