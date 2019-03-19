SEBRING — While Tracy McCoy’s storefront, Get Fish Slapped marketing agency might be relatively new, her background in marketing is well-tenured. With a University of Central Florida Bachelor’s focused on hospitality and marketing followed by nearly a decade with Marriott International, McCoy has come home to focus on helping her neighbors.
“During my time with Marriott, I worked at a number of large resorts handling re-branding and did consulting and training on the corporate committee for a few years.” It was while working in South Beach she met husband James.
James grew up in Lake Placid and surprisingly, Tracy’s grandparents were in Highlands County too. Her parents soon joined them. When it was time to wed, the couple opted for a rustic ceremony on Lake Josephine followed by a reception at Inn on the Lakes.
It wasn’t until Tracy was helping a friend in finance with her Facebook and social media presence that she realized others might also need help. Nine months pregnant while launching this new business, her drive and determination were clear. “I’m not willy-nilly about anything and had a very specific plan in mind,” she explained.
Initially working with a handful of clients, after the birth of her daughter she reached out to former contacts. She then spent three years on an onboarding project with Marriott while simultaneously growing her local business in Highlands County.
Managing social media marketing, consulting and training along with digital advertising, photography and videography, she is a knowledgeable one-stop-shop for business owners. In fact, she provides educational classes through a collaborative effort between South Florida State College, Wells Fargo and CareerSource Heartland. With husband James, she teaches the Small Business Marketing and Social Media Tips class.
Increasing market share via strategic use of social media platforms is a passion. “We help small business owners claim their Google listing, manage their Facebook and Instagram presence and learn step by step how to use social media to grow.” Acknowledging there is no silver bullet and it takes time to build momentum, McCoy takes a deliberate approach. “There isn’t one tactic to promote your business anymore. It takes more than posting once a week on social media to build strong presence.”
The couple crafts a tailored plan for every client. “It’s important to know who your customers are and then be in the right places to reach them,” she added. Using what she referred to as a 360-approach, Get Fish Slapped can either help with specific needs or be your entire marketing department.
For those who aren’t able to staff an entire social media division, McCoy steps in and begins to build that presence. “We help develop brand voice, teach you who your audience is and help you build an effective marketing plan. We do it all as your partner based on your budget.”
From handling all your social media to serving as a liaison for print, radio or television advertising, Get Fish Slapped does it all. “Many business owners are too busy running their business to take time to speak to an advertising representative or develop ads. We free up that time so you can focus on your business while we manage the marketing.”
Taking the stress off of business owners is her specialty and expertise is offered graciously. “Even if you’re the most successful at whatever you are, you may be intimidated by social media. Regardless of your level of expertise or lack of knowledge, we can help.”
Offering classes with one-on-on private coaching, attendees learn tactics which can be immediately implemented. “We will help you take control of your marketing presence without fear or uncertainty,” she promised.
Classes are lighthearted and include snacks and drinks. They are also the inspiration for McCoy’s brand. “You’ll get fish slapped,” she laughed. In other words, your eyes will suddenly be opened to a better strategy. “We hear it all the time- this is all we have to do? It’s truly a wake up moment.”
Staying on top of the ever-evolving platforms of social media, McCoy continues into year five of marketing prowess with husband, James, who serves as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Creative. With the motto create, connect and collaborate, the couple is focused on building a legacy and wants to partner with you in your success.
James assured no town or business is too small either. “This year we are focused on helping small communities reinvigorate their downtowns. We know it can be intimidating to ask for help with social media marketing so we make sure we are approachable.”
Want to attend a Let’s Get Social Series and ramp up your presence or just figure out how to get started? April classes will be listed on GetFishSlapped.com or give McCoy a call. “Plan to bring your laptop or device and learn time-saving tips, how to add information to your Facebook business page and get a page audit. We will help you begin a plan to optimize your social media presence.”
The Get Fish Slapped Marketing Agency can be found at 107 Circle Park Drive, Suite 1 in Sebring. Their phone number is 863-658-2589.
