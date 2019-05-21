SEBRING — Determined and focused, 18-year-old Brooke Queen says by third grade she knew who she would be when she grew up. With her father serving as a National Guard recruiter, a life in the military was her plan, but a drill weekend solidified it.
The first thing required was rucking, or grabbing a loaded backpack and marching. Keep in mind rucks — the packs carried — can weigh upwards of 200 pounds. Despite of the intensity of the drills, Queen found the five-minute rushes, well, a rush.
Taken as a buddy, the weekend was meant to be punishment for accessing forbidden social media for the seventh grader. Instead, it sealed Queen’s resolve and quickly set her path in life.
“They treated me just like any other recruit,” she said. Pushed out of her comfort zone throughout that weekend, she recalled having to share another’s water bottle and getting her face dirty. Both were things she formerly shunned.
Her father’s leadership along with observing her brother, currently on active duty, Queen realized the benefits that come with serving her country.
“It will pay for my college and give me a definite edge in life,” she said.
Set to enter the National Guard this summer, Queen has already completed basic training courtesy of the Split Option program. 17-year-olds can enter basic combat training during the summer, then return to complete their senior year of high school. Available only to those in the National Guard, the program allows recruits to follow up with advanced individual training after their senior year of high school.
Both her parents encouraged Queen and her siblings to set their own paths. While she isn’t certain yet what she wants to do, she knows it will involve working with people. Currently she’s leaning toward a business degree, but regardless of which major she chooses, she will already be leaps and bounds ahead of her peers.
“It’s one weekend a month and two weeks in the summer and I’m on non-deployable status until I complete a second rotation,” Queen said.
She is however able to be actively called up in response to natural disasters anywhere in the United States. At her young age, one wonders if she misses her family while away.
Queen explained the focus required during training completely absorbs her. “I don’t really have any time to miss my family because of the intensity of the drills and activities,” she said.
Brittany Queen, her mother, wants her children to be independent and contributing adults. With a husband on active duty for the past nine years, she also sees the benefits for Brooke.
“She has always been driven, even as a young child,” Brittany Queen said. “The military service is an honorable career and I’m very proud of her.”
Queen amazed even herself when chosen out of 64 in her platoon to assist as Platoon Guide and then completed basic training as a distinguished honor grad. With one year of her eight-year National Guard contract already under her belt, Queen is delighted to have taken advantage of the Split Option program open to high school juniors.
What’s next for this young leader? She graduates high school this weekend and then continues onward in her education and military career. Since she works at a local Publix grocery store, you may encounter her and have opportunity to wish her well or join her on her Instagram account for the adventures yet to come.
“Once I graduated basic training and turned 18-years-old I was allowed to start my social media account. I hope to inspire others like my favorite media presence, Ellen.” Queen loves the show and hopes to be on it one day. “I want to tell her how inspiring she is to me.”
Until then, Queen wants other young women to know they can do anything they set their mind to do.
“It’s all mentality,” she said. “You can be given help and guidance but it’s up to you to put it into action.”
She said learning to be a good follower ensures one can rise up into leadership.
“Even if you don’t know what you want to do, you need to make a plan. Don’t hesitate. Do something,” she said. “Make an alternate plan too in case the first doesn’t work out.”
While Queen wants everyone to strive for their dreams, she really wants people to just get started. “It’s so important! Make a plan, keep moving and trust your gut,” she said.
For more information on the Split Option program, visit nationalguard.com/get-started, or contact SSG Carlton Queen, Recruiting and Retention NCO, at 239-785-0105 or carlton.p.queen.mil@mail.mil. You can also visit nationalguard.com/FLORIDA.
