SEBRING — Gale Jackson is a woman on a mission. Desiring to spend her retirement fruitful and successful, she has found a calling using electronic cigarettes as a means to help others quit smoking for good. “My goal is to get people off of cigarettes once and for all, not to get them onto another habit,” insisted Jackson.
Well acquainted with overcoming obstacles in her own life, she opened her shop- It’s All Good Alternative-in the Downtown Marketplace in Sebring in 2015 following breast cancer surgery. She and her husband of 32 years had been in business together in the hotel industry for decades and this was to be the next phase of their life. When he passed in 2017, she needed to reinvent herself.
She soon became the Southeast Regional Director for NICMAXX Brand Electronic Cigarettes to increase her income. Now she offers customers specialized guidance to help them beat the need to light up.
“If they will come see me at my shop, I will consult with them and show exactly how they can use the E-cigarette to quit.” Jackson has been doing this since she started as a distributor in 2009. Providing demonstrations at a local bar and grill, she continues today from her shop in Sebring.
One of the original vendors in place since 2015, she offers a variety of product lines as well as serving as the distributor for up to 15 outlets in Highlands County offering the NICMAXX E-Cigarette products.
She admitted trying to smoke years ago as a teenager, but just couldn’t do it. “I hate smoking and am allergic to cigarette smoke,” insisted this dynamic business owner. “It’s not for me.” Jackson insisted her program using the E-cigarette could be the right solution however for those desiring to kick this unhealthy habit.
“I provide practical education on proper use and will help lay out a plan for people to taper and then totally quit.” Jackson shared there’s no nagging or guilt, just a solid opportunity to wean yourself off the habit. “Do it for you,” she urged. “You’ll sleep better at night without waking up coughing and you’ll be able to taste your food again.”
Jackson estimated she has already helped nearly 100 people to quit smoking altogether. One had started smoking at age 9 and finally shucked the habit as a senior. She aims to save lives by helping as many people as she can.
“There is no tobacco in the E-Cigarette. It’s only nicotine with other ingredients similar to what is found in an inhaler. They add some flavoring and water.” Jackson explained how the battery creates the vapor to provide sensation and smoke-like effect.
Her shop sticks to the original E-Cigarette basics with only unflavored or menthol product in various nicotine strengths. Admitting concerns over the dangers of use, she insisted it’s all in how the E-Cigarette is operated and she does not sell to minors. “If people come to me for education, I can explain all about how to properly use the cigarette and monitor the battery. Like everything else in the world there’s a safe way to use it, but some choose differently.”
Jackson would love for you to be number 101 of those who have quit the habit with her help. She offers disposable tips so skeptics can try before they buy too. “Come to my shop and see me. I can explain everything and help you decide exactly what will work best for your goals.”
It’s All Good Alternative and NICMAXX E-Cigarettes is located in the Downtown Mall & Marketplace suite 150 in Sebring. For information, call 863-386-1350 or email ggj823@embarqmail.com.
