AVON PARK — Growing up in Avon Park, Claire Langway went off to college and focused on getting a really good job to support her horse habit. With parents still residing here, the Atlanta resident surprised herself by retiring in 2009 and returning to her hometown 40 years later.
“We had property here and always loved the area, but I didn’t expect to return,” she mused. While in Georgia, Langway volunteered at a therapeutic riding center, the Chastain Horse Park. “At the start I knew nothing about therapeutic riding, but eventually progressed to become director.”
Once she settled back in here, she began volunteering at Heartland Horses. Realizing the organization wasn’t part of PATH International, Langway knew how much it would benefit from becoming accredited.
The premier professional association and an international voice for the therapeutic horsemanship industry, PATH International began in 1969. With a mission to promote safety and optimal outcomes for individuals with special needs, PATH provides training resources and credentialing based on specific standards for best practices in equine-assisted activity and therapy.
“Following PATH guidelines show insurance providers you are established and safe. It is a huge benefit when we seek grants,” explained Langway. Operation under the PATH is a voluntary choice for equine therapy centers and she appreciates how it provides a template for the horse community and keeps everyone focused on therapeutic outcomes.
Serving as Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning (HHEAL) director since 2015, her focus is to keep income flowing to continue providing free services to as many clients as possible. Langway would love to see more local occupational, speech and physical therapists use their setting to facilitate therapy with their clientele. “We can be the horse experts while they focus on the therapy.”
She shared the phenomenon of equine sentience-the capacity to feel, perceive or experience stimuli subjectively. Referring to a horse’s ability to respond to impressions of what is going on around them; Langway explained how they pick up on emotions and intent. The resulting honest reactions of the equine to those around them provide remarkably powerful feedback and she has personally seen clients with physical or emotional disabilities benefit.
“Dogs seek your approval, horses don’t. They are always in the present so what you see is what you get,” she added. “Today’s relationships seem hampered by technology, but this is an honest face-to-face relationship.”
From children in foster care or being served by child protective services to aging adults with dementia, she has seen horse-assisted therapy provide healing. Then there are the benefits to those with learning, physical, emotional or cognitive disabilities such as spina bifida, visual impairment, muscular dystrophy or Down’s syndrome.
“Individuals of all ages can benefit from our free services. We just ask they have a referral from a medical or mental health provider,” added Langway. Whether one is gaining increased confidence, improving communication skills and self-esteem or improving flexibility, balance and muscle strength, equine-assisted therapy provides multiple benefits. Langway is delighted to announce a third member of their organization is now being certified as a PATH instructor too.
Mounted or riding sessions and non-mounted activities such as horse care and life skills training are offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Offering physical and social, emotional benefits to participants, she feels they are an underutilized resource.
“I still meet people who don’t know we are here or what we do.” Langway encourages readers to stop by and experience HHEAL firsthand. Entering the property, the enormous covered arena immediately catches your eye. Recently funded by a generous donor, it provides shade from the sun and protection from rain, allowing the non-profit to provide services regardless of weather.
Additional opportunities include beginner lessons for horse-loving children in the after school hours and a variety of horse-focused and non-equine volunteer opportunities. Currently 40 active volunteers donate their time and numbers increase during snowbird season or summer break.
“Volunteers must be at least 13 years old with parent permission,” added Langway who admitted a need for adults with handy man skills. “There are always fences to repair and tractors to fix.”
One of 80 PATH centers in Florida, HHEAL still offers therapeutic services free of charge. Noting the horses are the magic, Langway stressed it’s all about healing, feeling safe and experiencing wellness.
“We are an amazing resource in our community within a region with limited therapy opportunities for youth or the disabled of any age. Stop by and see all that we offer.”
Heartland Horses Equine Activities and Learning (HHEAL) is at 4305 Independence Street in Avon Park. They can be reached at 863-452-0006, by email at heartlandhorsesFlorida@gmail.com or visiting heartlandhorses.org.
Donations to the program can be mailed to HHEAL at PO Box 6884, Avon Park, Florida 33826. For more information about PATH International visit pathintl.org.
