Judy Spiegel first volunteered with the Humane Society of Highlands County 10 years ago, helping husband John work on the Terror Trail. They started by clearing the original three-quarter mile path and still work tirelessly on this annual fundraiser every single year.
“It’s a lot of work to build 10 scenes where 50 volunteers take on live characters and present five weekends in a row every single year,” stressed Judy, who handles costuming and makeup. From security to concessions and ticket sales, all needs are funded by Highlands County physician, Dr. Daniel Parnasa, MD. “Thanks to Dr. Parnasa, the event is cost free to the shelter so all profits can benefit the animals.”
When she became the president of the Humane Society in 2010, funds were an ever present concern. “The organization was $35,000 in debt, which I did not know when I agreed to take on the duties of president.” Her first week included discussions with creditors to stave off shutting down.
Insistent this could not be the outcome, Spiegel and three other board members urged the community to step up and save our only refuge for unwanted pets in Highlands County. The outpouring of support surprised even Spiegel who found all the begging and pleading reaching not just hearing ears, but willing hearts. “We went from a burdensome debt to being able to build a brand new 40-run kennel and clinic building in just five years’ time.”
Completely funded by private donations, the shelter receives no tax money or government funding. “My goal, my prayer really, was to just break even and pay off the debts. Once we got there, an endowment was received, but I knew no one would want to put their name on a dilapidated building.”
Fundraiser after fundraiser, Spiegel and her troupe of ever-ready, always-willing-to-serve volunteers, kept after the goal at hand. “I made a decision we would not build until all the money was raised. We were not risking the shelter’s reputation by taking on debt.”
Spiegel recalled how once they broke ground, the community got excited. “When we held our open house, we received a matching donation of $35,000.” Completely unexpected, it allowed the Humane Society to build a second building containing a clinic, cat rooms and offices. “I was so delighted, because I thought we’d just start the fundraising process all over again. Instead, because of generous individuals we were able to build right away.”
Now the shelter has a ready-to-go clinic complete with lab, X-ray and more. Spiegel explained the purpose for a low-cost clinic. “Due to local demographics, there is a definite need for sick or injured animals to receive quality care. Every single day we have people surrender dogs and cats because they cannot afford to get veterinary care.” She is quick to clarify that the shelter’s clinic will not be competing with local veterinarians.
“When we take in these animals, we are promising them a better life. It is heartbreaking for us to see them returned and find they didn’t receive care. Our clients will be those who just cannot afford routine veterinary care.”
The shelter also works closely with the Highlands County Animal Control since the Sheriff’s Department took over operations. In December they had a dog found with two broken legs. Obviously hit by a car, the shelter was contacted to take over care.
For urgent or serious needs like this, the shelter collaborates with Sebring Animal Hospital. “I can’t say enough about how wonderful Sebring Animal Hospital has been to the shelter. They are so good to us and work with us on everything, but we still have to pay for care. It can’t all be free,” Spiegel explained.
She wonders if the community realizes the scope of the shelter’s efforts. “It’s non-stop. We have helped so many animals and it’s an honor to do so, but the flow through our doors is an every day occurrence.”
Just before Christmas, the shelter took in 18 puppies and desperately needed puppy food. Even on holidays, dogs need to be fed. Her amazing volunteers assist the staff of 10 in hosting a Christmas morning breakfast with the shelter pets. Open to the public, 50 people typically show up. “They will cook chicken and rice for the animals and every dog gets a new bed, toy and bone. It’s not home, we know that, but we do all we can to make it the best we can.”
Recent improvements include a zero-entry cooling pool to allow the dogs to get wet during hot weather and huge commercial fans overhead to keep mosquitoes at bay and provide breeze on steamy nights. All big dogs get sweaters and blankets when it’s cold outside. These small amenities help Spiegel and her tireless team power forward despite the amount of heartbreak regularly witnessed.
“We see so many abused or neglected animals. It tears at your heart,” she admitted. “When they get handed over, we make them a promise right then and there that the bad life is over and we will ensure whatever days they have left are the best they can be.” For this reason, applications must be completed and approved prior to any adoptions.
Clearly pets are her passion, but she also works full time as a nurse. Then there’s the Carousel of Lights in downtown Sebring she and husband John have set up for 30 years. How does she manage to do it all? “I really don’t manage it,” she laughed. She just sees a goal and tenaciously strives forward.
She’s proud of the support from her community too. “We saw the need for a better kennel and despite this being a small town, we did it. The community support is huge.”
Having the shelter clinic up and running will be her next dream come true. Surviving on community donations, the shelter employs a retired veterinarian on a part time basis. “Dr. Richard Carpenter, DVM, is such a blessing and has done so much for the shelter. We are finally ready to hire a full time vet.”
Once that hire is found, they will purchase stock and medications to be able to better serve the community at need. “It’s all for the animals. They rely on us to care for them and we can’t let them down.”
Humane Society of Highlands County is located at 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Call 863-655-1522.
Direct shipments of donated pet food and supplies from Chewy.com or Amazon.com are always welcome. Check the Facebook page for current needs.
www.Facebook.com/humanesocietyofhighlandscounty
www.humanesocietyofhighlandscounty.com
Donations can be mailed to: P.O. Box 833, Sebring, Florida 33871.
