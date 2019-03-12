SEBRING — Jissell Escalona discovered her affinity for permanent makeup and once trained, wanted more. As she continued her education, she realized others needed to know more too. She began teaching at South Beach Beauty Academy in Sebring and well as providing independent service. Able to certify permanent makeup and eyebrow threading, she hopes to help other women grow in the business.
She has a small shop in the Downtown Marketplace in Sebring and formerly applied permanent makeup in the Orlando area. She still travels back to the city from time to time for clients, but is settling in Highlands County.
“People refer to it as semi-permanent, but it will fade unlike a real tattoo,” explained Escalona. Contracts for brows include a two-step process, but some may require a third touch up. “It can be very natural, or thicker for a more dramatic brow. Touch ups are done about a month after application and then it lasts a couple of years.” As she uses a microblading hand tool to draw hair by hair, 18 tiny needles graze the skin. “It takes about an hour and I tell my clients they will hear a scratching sound so they aren’t surprised.”
Client Nancy Fulton of Lake Placid, insisted she could barely feel the application as she had been numbed before Escalona began her mircoblading. She likened the sound to that of Velcro being torn. Why was she going through this? Fulton shared she had always had very fine, sparse brows and after chemotherapy they disappeared.
A friend of Fulton’s saw the Breast Cancer Awareness Month advertisement on Facebook last October. Escalona explained she lost an aunt to breast cancer and just couldn’t imagine what it would be like to go through such a struggle. She decided to offer a few promotional appointments. “I can’t do much for others, but I could do this.”
At first Fulton was skeptical. “Who does something like this for no charge?” Pleasantly surprised Escalona was right here in Sebring she made the consultation appointment and was comforted by detailed information.
“I was worried I might turn out looking like Groucho Marx.” Escalona reassured her with before and after photos of other clients so she could see how they would turn out. Relieved she wouldn’t look crazy, Fulton took a leap.
“She had just a few sprigs of brow left,” remembered Escalona. Fulton agreed. “I was so afraid to wash my face for fear of losing even those few hairs. I was so appreciative she was doing this. It’s a kindness she’s paying forward. I had this terrible cancer and she just wanted to bless me. It was so heartwarming.”
Escalona was quick to pay the compliment right back. “She spends her days caring for others,” she said, referring to Fulton’s work with the elderly at the Manor on Lake Jackson. “It was unusual for her to take the time to care for herself so I was delighted to do it.”
At first, since she hadn’t had any eyebrows for quite a long time, Fulton remembered it felt pretty dramatic. She loves how they turned out though. “This is how I’m getting beyond my cancer diagnosis. I’m past it and ready to move on, but I’ll be back in a couple of years for a touch up.” She recommends anyone needing a little boost of confidence and beauty consider microblading.
With a focus on growing her business so she can continue her studies, Escalona hopes to continue her training. “I’d like to learn areola tattooing so I could offer this too.” Currently she offers microblading for eyebrows, eyeliner and lips as well as threading for eyebrows.
“Threading is better than waxing,” she explained. “It’s safer because there are no chemicals or risk of burns. It lasts longer than plucking and if there are areas needing to be filled in, I can microblade fill in hairs to give you a perfect brow.” She also suggests a threading appointment with brow design to get an idea of what microbladed brows can do for you. “It’s an extremely affordable way to try out the look without the commitment.”
Permanent Makeup & Beauty is at 231 S. Ridgewood Drive number 103 (Downtown Mall & Marketplace). For information, call 407-744-5230 or find them on Facebook: Facebook.com/PMUandBeautyLLC or Instagram: @PMUbyJissell.
