With the passing holiday from this weekend I had a somewhat troubling realization. That is I work nearly every holiday. I suppose this is just something people have to deal with. If you work in a service job you are pretty much resigned to the fact that you will work on at least some holidays.
This means missing family events, meals and ultimately memories. Personally, I am very familiar with this feeling.
I have worked every New Years Eve, Valentine’s Day, Easter and the rest, for multiple years now. Sometimes this is because these are days where I will be able to make more money as a server (i.e Valentine’s Day). Other holidays that I work are just because someone had to do it and apparently it was my turn to be scheduled.
Someone recently asked how I split up my holidays as a vegan. I realized that since I work most holidays I rarely have the choice. Sometimes I am able to have a late, cold plate from my vegan family’s house, on other holidays I am only able to stop by for maybe a quick coffee at my dads.
The two celebrations are both very different and very similar. Of course I am together, with people I love, during both celebrations. However, the traditions are different, the food is different and even the points of conversation are different.
At Easter with my grandparents, parents, and siblings, there might be swimming, children playing, maybe a card game or just general chatter about each individuals life. There will be a few foods I can eat, and many that I cannot. Afterwards there might be dessert, and then coffee. We will sit around the table listening to each other tell stories, sharing their perspectives.
At vegan Easter there will be dogs. At least three who run in and out of the house, looking for food scraps in the kitchen and the romping in the yard. Time would be spent in the kitchen, everyone cooking together. One person reading the recipe, another measuring ingredients. The food is usually something special, that we don’t all get a lot. Afterwards there might be a nap, or just watching cartoons, lazing about.
Holidays are an important time for everyone. This includes service workers. I currently do not understand why retailers might close on holidays but restaurants do not. I’m not sure if it just has to do with the company’s abilities to make money, or if there’s a deeper message about human rights and wants that should be looked into.
Either way, I have come to know that I am someone who values spending time with people I love on holidays. I often feel bad about not being able to spend time with family. After all, they make it clear that they want me there. However, my schedule causes many conflicts. I only hope that in the future I will be able to make up all the holidays I have missed.
