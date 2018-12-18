New to our area, Lynn Hamilton moved to Sebring in September from the Asheville, North Carolina area. Prior to that she lived in Indiana and is now enjoying a balmy winter season from her new home on Red Beach Lake.
“I really like the quiet and proximity of the waterfront,” she said.
Hamilton and her boyfriend enjoy all manner of water sports and camping. With a background in marketing and management, she adores art and even tries her hand at throwing paint on a canvas every now and then as well as photography. For now, however, her focus is on leading the Highlands Art League forward on the mission to engage the local community in the arts.
“I’m learning so much from the local artists and groups which meet at HAL.”
From photography to Gals and Pals art enthusiasts, Hamilton is working hard to bring a balance of enthusiasm and management to her role.
Desiring the Highlands Art League to grow as a place where all ages can participate, Hamilton would like to see interest continue to expand along with classes and mentorships. “I want this to be a place where people can come and relieve stress while creating something delightful.”
She would especially like to have more youth involved.
“It builds pride in the community when its youth experience joy as they create art.”
Hamilton and Volunteer Curator, Ginger Adelstone, work across the HAL property which includes the Clovelly gallery and office, Highlands Museum of the Arts two story building and the classrooms of the Visual Arts Center where the recent the CookieFEST was held. “We also use the Visual Arts Center for our Art Uncorked classes too.”
During the laid-back fun of Art Uncorked, wine and light snacks are served as participants paint along with the featured artist. “You complete a project in one evening and enjoy a fun time of creativity with friends,” explained Hamilton. The gorgeous lakefront vista affords stunning sunset views and group parties are available either at the HAL or your preferred location for the price of an average evening out.
Classes at the galleries serve to encourage emerging artists to embrace their passion. Hamilton and the HAL board strive to positively impact our community through the celebration and exploration of the arts. She hopes also to get the HAL kilns operational once again and bring pottery back to their classes soon.
“I’d love to see classes every day and have our galleries bursting with local art.”
Currently the Highlands Museum of the Arts is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
From Jan. 2 through the end of that month, the Highlands Art League photo club member prints will be on display. “Come join us,” urged Hamilton, noting exhibition is included with one’s membership to the HAL. “Our member artist display for free and membership is so reasonable.”
For students, annual membership is merely $20 and a single adult membership runs $60. All members receive the HAL newsletter, advance notice class registrations, discounts on workshops and festivals booths plus more. Higher tier individual to corporate memberships provide even more benefits and special discounts or free event tickets.
“Our members also have the opportunity to exhibit their work in Members Gallery within the Clovelly House,” shared Hamilton. “We want to help continue to grow our community in a positive way.”
As she herself sets down roots, Hamilton looks forward to learning more and becoming a greater part of the community. She’ll soon be working on the March 2019 Race Gala, which includes wine, beer and culinary tasting. “We will kick off the 12 Hours of Sebring race festivities with a Race Gala on Wednesday, March 13.” Held from 6-9 p.m. at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in downtown Sebring, tickets are just $50 each or $40 for HAL members and Hamilton added there will be silent auction items also.
For more information on membership or events visit highlandsartleague.org.
