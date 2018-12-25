Editor’s note: Dear readers, don’t spill the beans to the little ones, but the Santa and Mrs. Claus being interviewed for this story are Steve and Gini Shevick of Lake Placid. Enjoy this fun history lesson on the jolly Claus family and Merry Christmas!
LAKE PLACID — Today’s Woman is someone quite popular and well known throughout not just Highlands County, but the entire globe. Jessica, now often simply referred to as Mrs. Claus or Mother Christmas, had her entire life changed once she married her husband Kris Kringle.
Both Mrs. Claus and her toymaker husband have enjoyed many monikers over the eons they have provided Christmas cheer to all. Whether you refer to them as Santa and Mrs. Claus or Father and Mother Christmas, this is one dynamic duo.
A gifted baker, Mrs. Claus has had centuries to perfect her cookie recipes and multitudes of elves to provide feedback on which ones Santa might prefer.
“The elves are like our children and I love them as dearly as I do all the children of the world,” she shared while preparing for yet another Christmas parade. When asked how do they do it, year after year and still look as young as ever? “It’s Christmas magic, of course,” she explained.
One would think life at the North Pole would be brutal on her complexion, especially with all those reindeer to care for, but Mrs. Claus’ cheeks are as rosy as apples even after all these years. In addition to caring for the livestock, she also assists in the toy making and holiday preparations. When asked for an estimation of just how many public appearances the couple makes each year, she answered only with jolly laughter.
I also tried to get a little more insight on her sparkly personality hinted at in the famous Katharine Lee Bate’s 1889 poem, “Goody Santa Claus on a Sleigh Ride.” Goody or Mrs. Claus deferred any specific comment, suggesting readers decide for themselves once they read through the famous piece.
When queried on her secret for keeping her marriage thriving after all these centuries, she again reminds us of the magic of Christmas. That they share a common mission to provide Christmas cheer also gives them opportunity to stay connected even during the busiest seasons.
That same magic of the holidays must keep their biometrics in check because this chubby couple shrugs off the gym, enjoys holiday goodies all year long and still run around the world in one night on Christmas Eve every year.
“Those big winter coats help to hide the extra pounds,” she admitted.
Kind and loving, she hails from an undisclosed background that clearly provided her with the skills and talents she would need for her life of service. She asks that everyone help keep the magic of the holidays alive and wishes all a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
