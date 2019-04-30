SEBRING — Originally from Rising Sun, Indiana, Darlene Walton came to Highlands County to escape cold winters. She planned to migrate north in the summer months, but found our region so much to her liking she settled right in. Thankfully, she brought her harp with her.
A church musician her whole life, she was a pianist, but always wanted to play the harp. In 2001, when Rees Harps opened nearby her Indiana home, she looked into purchasing one.
“I bought one and they told me to go home, learn it, then come back and demonstrate for the showroom,” Walton said.
Purchasing a traditional lever harp, levers raise the notes on each string. Delighted to find the notes reading just like the white keys on a piano, she quickly mastered her harp and wound up running the showroom for the next 15 years.
Unlike the very large traditional pedal harp, which uses pedals to raise the notes, Walton explained the Harpsicle harp is a great harp because it weighs just four pounds making it very portable. A wonderful choice for harp therapy practitioners, it offers good volume and a pleasant tone. With a lifetime of published music in the key of C and A minor, it is a great option for the casual harpist or beginner she added.
This smaller harp can be played standing or even marching in a parade. Walton has used hers to perform at weddings, retirement dinners, funerals and many special events. Her most rewarding harp performances however were for the smallest ears.
“My daughter is a Registered Nurse at the neonatal intensive care unit for Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio,” she said. “I sit in the center of the unit and play by bilirubin lights.”
Babies all around her, Walton shared how the RNs would wait for her to begin strumming before they started intravenous lines or other potentially painful procedures.
“The babies would be calmer if I was playing,” she said.
Nurses often pointed out how the monitors would show how each baby was being affected by the ethereal music. Walton remembered one infant born addicted to street drugs finally began to rest and another began breathing well enough the nurses opted not to put him on a ventilator.
The remarkable results are related to how a harp’s musical notes vibrate across a room. Walton attributed it to how sound waves affect our body’s organs. Then there were the times she performed for dignitaries.
“When Mitch Daniels was campaigning for governor of Indiana, he stopped into the Rees showroom,” Walton said.
Able to share with him her volunteer efforts at the hospital, she also gave him one of her music CDs. “He told me he played it every day at breakfast,” she said.
When he later won the election, she was invited to perform at his inauguration. During his reelection, she was invited back and played at the VIP celebration event.
In Highlands County, she has performed for the Palms Foundation dinner and the 2018 nursing graduation at South Florida State College. On Thursdays she can be heard in the atrium of AdventHealth Sebring offering beautiful music to ease the concerns of those visiting or receiving treatment.
Playing in the Ionian mode, she completed a certified 80-hour harp therapy internship focused on music to ease suffering, provide spiritual rest and reduce anxiety.
“Similar to a college course, it was very intense but also enjoyable,” she said.
Walton has led harp choirs of young people to play for nursing homes, churches and at graveside services. She assured most are able to pick up the harp, especially if they have played a piano before. No musical background? She has had students of all ages learn.
“One of my students was 70-years-old and had never played an instrument before, but picked it right up,” she said. With all the good harp music can do, Walton admitted she was even skeptical at first.
“When I first started playing a friend asked me to play for a young child who was recovering after a burst appendix,” Walton said.
Her friend insisted it would provide the youngster comfort and Walton was astonished to see the agony ease and sleep come quickly once she begins playing.
“It’s pretty cool how it works,” she said.
Seeing all it has done for those she has played for, she wishes everyone would play the harp. “It soothes your soul and just makes you feel so good,” she said.
For this reason, she offers lessons on her website which sells Rees Harps. Able to ship harps direct and provide self-paced, 35-minute lessons, anyone interested can learn as they have time to do so.
“It’s a great deal, because you buy a harp and get a free lesson,” Walton said.
Additional lessons are available and always include printable music. Her daughter, Robin Bruce, is her production technician who handles filming and administration of Walton’s business. “With 26 strings and just 34 inches tall, they have a great sound and hold tune too.”
She encourages people to consider the harp for a fun, engaging hobby that can be used to bless others. Walton also offers limited opportunities for workshops for 10 people at a time.
For more information, visit HarpLessonsWithDarlene.com, call 812-577-7411 or email HarpLessonsWithDarlene@gmail.com.
