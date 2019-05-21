Something that seems to have become known as distinctly millennial is the idea of vegging out and watching whole seasons of shows without even realizing it. Netflix fits snugly within the parameters of this idea.
Though Netflix was started in 1997, and centered around DVD rentals, there is no denying the fact that Netflix has become sort of a characteristic of millennials. After all, who do you think created the ever-so-popular term “Netflix and chill?”
Does this mean that millennials own Netflix? Of course not. After all, Netflix has 60 million subscribers in the United States alone (and over 154 million total) and there’s no way all of those people would fall into the millennial generation.
However, it has become sort of a mark of millennials to be deeply in touch with your Netflix account. To know the difference between a Netflix Original and a series that Netflix might just have rights to. Or to understand what happens when a show is taken off of Netflix, and why that might be. Knowing these things means you’re probably a millennial, or just care way too much about streaming entertainment.
Another generation that is very familiar with Netflix is Generation Z. And of course they would be; they’ve been watching Netflix since they were in diapers. In fact, the only people I know who legitimately care about their Netflix queue are under the age of 18. And since the line between the generations is a little blurry, it makes sense that some generational staples might bleed over.
What makes Netflix so popular among younger generations might have something to do with their platform. Netflix is a media streaming service that operates off of the internet. Young people love the internet, so it’s not hard to put two and two together.
For their first 10 years Netflix operated through DVD sales and postal rentals. It wasn’t until 2007 that the company decided to hit the web. By 2010 they were able to expand internationally to Canada, and later expanded to other countries. You can actually find Netflix in most countries now, excluding Syria, North Korea, Crimea and mainland China.
What I’ve gathered from that information is that people across the world are all living the same lives, just with cultural differences (at least as far as Netflix goes).
Think about it. Here, in the United States, I might come home after work or just being out of the house and put on an episode of “The Office” or some sort of nature documentary. Then, before I know it I have been sucked into the Netflix vortex and five hours have already passed. I don’t even always remember what I’ve been watching for the past several hours.
Someone in Australia, Italy, Brazil or really anywhere, could be doing this exact same thing. I’m not sure if any of this makes Netflix anything more than just a streaming service, but either way, I will continue using my friend’s account to stream Netflix Originals in true millennial fashion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.