Recently I have become somewhat obsessed with an old cartoon series I watched as a kid. I’m not sure if this is me regressing due to realizing all the stresses that come along with adult life, or just reliving some good memories that requires no thought. Either way, I have really been enjoying rewatching this series.
The series in question is “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” Some of you might be familiar with this show, and the carefree yet compelling story line that comes with it. While this story is definitely fun, it is also serious and shows the power of believing in yourself, others and the overall goodness of mankind.
Avatar aired from February 2005 to July 2008. It is drawn in a semi-anime style, and takes place in a world where people are able to control elements through psychokinetic powers known as “bending.”
There are various nations, kingdoms and tribes that have all been established in this universe, but the most immediate threat is the Fire Nation who are attempting to take over the world. Enter the Avatar, master of all four elements who is destined to defeat the Fire Nation and save the world. Throughout the show you follow the childlike 112-year-old Avatar as he masters the elements and gets in and out of various shenanigans with his pals.
I can remember pretending to be a waterbender at the lake with my siblings. I also remember watching Avatar with my younger sister and her saying something along the lines of “When I grow up I want to be a waterbender!”
As you can see (for some reason we are very adoring of waterbenders) this show has been around for a while. It’s something I’ve shared with my siblings, and friends since the time I was a child until up into young adulthood.
I’m sure you all have these similar feelings for other shows or books in your life. Maybe you have an affinity for “Leave it to Beaver” or “American Idol.” Some kind of feel good show or form of entertainment that puts you in a positive mood or can at least make you forget about whatever issues you’re currently having.
Watching the Avatar get better at his bending reminds me of watching myself get better at adulting. I can remember a time when I had to Google how to write a check every month, but now I am able to write them with ease. This is similar to how the Avatar develops his bending skills. Through working with various teachers and learning sometimes difficult lessons, the Avatar improves. This is similar to how we might seek guidance from others in our lives to improve different aspects of ourselves.
Whether you are familiar with “Avatar: The Last Airbender” or not, I think everyone could benefit from watching it once. Not only is it good for a laugh and decompressing, but it can even be inspiring, and put you into a positive and progressive mindset.
