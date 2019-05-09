SEBRING — Lifetime Sebring couple Carl and Candie Beckman both graduated from Sebring High School — Carl in 1997, Candie in 1998. Through the years, Carl had a forever dream of opening his own restaurant. Well, two weeks ago, that became a reality. He and his wife opened the doors to CB’S Smokehouse.
But it didn’t happen overnight. A lot of behind-the-scenes work had to be done first, like a total remake of what used to be the site of Sandy’s Circle Café. The Beckmans created a very rustic, almost picnic style décor. The walls and tables create the feeling that you’re eating in an old-west setting. In fact, most of the chairs don’t even match, which adds to the experience. As soon as you walk inside, there’s a relaxed atmosphere.
Over the years, Carl prepared for this day, having started out in the food industry as a dishwasher and working his way up to be the cook at a well-known barbecue restaurant. Then he went into catering. Now he’s the pit master — slow cooking all the meats in a huge oak wood burning smoker. Meanwhile, Candie Beckman has her background in human resources and accounting. So, they both have what it takes to run their new adventure front to back.
CB’S Smokehouse has a simple motto — “Cooking the old school way with wood and time.”
Located at 213 Circle Park Drive, on the historic Sebring Circle, CB’S opens for breakfast every morning at 6 a.m. They serve lunches and dinners too. The diner is open until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Friday and Saturday, they close at 10 p.m. Sunday afternoon the staff gets to go home at 2 p.m.
The opening of CB’S Smokehouse has created 20 new jobs in the area. They even offer delivery on weekdays to local businesses during lunch time. The phone number is 863-402-1573.
The menu simplifies ordering because every starter, lunch item, or dinner choice has a description of what comes with it. They make their own coleslaw, potato salad, and the barbecue sauces on premises. Southern favorites like fried corn on the cob, collard greens, and mac n cheese show up as sides. The breakfast menu does have one selection that is a fancy way of saying eggs, grits, home fries, choice of meat and style toast. Just ask for ‘The Roanoke.’ The name came from the fact that since 1917, the building has been called that.
The barbecued beef, pork, turkey, chicken, and ribs are available every day. However, since the smoked brisket takes 18 hours to perfection, it’s only offered on Friday and Saturday. In addition to typical barbecue, you’ll find ribeye and New York strip steaks during dinner hours. Kids get plenty to pick from as well.
So, if you’ve got a ‘hankering’ for authentic barbecue, grilled over oak logs, circle around to CB’S Smokehouse. When you smell the smoke off Commerce Street, you’ll know you found it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.