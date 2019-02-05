GAINESVILLE — The Florida Farm Bureau Federation is providing more than $3,000 in scholarships for women in agriculture to attend the Women’s Leadership Conference, March 28-30.
Twelve $250 scholarships will be awarded to individuals to attend the conference. The priority of awards will be given to first-time attendees of the conference and women who serve on their county Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committees.
“We are pleased to provide these scholarship opportunities to Farm Bureau women across the state,” said Michele Curts, leadership programs coordinator. “The Women’s Leadership Conference will include lots of fun, hands-on activities, engaging educational sessions, networking and tours of local agriculture.”
Themed “A Time to Bloom,” the Women’s Leadership Conference will be held at the Orlando Marriott Lake Mary hotel. The three-day conference registration fee is a nominal $100 per attendee, plus hotel lodging.
To apply for a scholarship, visit floridafarmbureau.org/wlc2019. The scholarship application deadline is Feb. 22.
For additional information, contact your local County Farm Bureau.
Florida Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 147,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.
