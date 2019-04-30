This week it seems as though I have been surrounded by the topic of communication. I have learned that laughter is rarely used to indicate that something is funny, and instead used to show understanding or acknowledgement. I have also come to see just how important it is when speaking to anyone in your life, to communicate clearly. From your boss to your mother, misunderstandings caused by miscommunication have preventable roots.
It is often more important to focus on how we say something rather than what we are saying. Though word selection can have an impact, such as choosing buzzwords that might be polarizing, the tone of voice we use can have a great effect on our listeners. Since we are all left to interpret tones on our own, this can be confusing. One person might feel they are behaving a certain way, while the other person disagrees.
Another problem that is faced by people when they try to communicate is having to deal with outside noise and distractions. Not only can noise interfere with actually being able to hear what is being said to you, but it could also alter the message that the listener receives. These outside distractions could cause the listener to be reminded about some other thought, meaning they are not paying full attention to whatever message is being communicated.
Some other threats to effective communication are poor speaking and listening skills. If you are unable to enunciate and pronounce your words clearly, you are more likely to have issues being understood. This is something I, a ‘mumbler,’ have a lot of experience with. Furthermore, if you are not listening to the other half of your conversation, how can you communicate effectively? In this situation you are effectively stuck.
Probably the biggest issue we all deal with in trying to communicate with others is dealing with other people’s interpretations of certain phrases or general interpretation of whole situations. Referring to things that are subjective as fact, such as, “This is warm,” can cause major communication issues. Different things might be defined differently to different people. Someone might think a situation is calm, while someone else is stressed.
It is incredibly important to learn to communicate with others. Not only those you like, but also those you might not get along with as well. It is important to have good communication to ensure the best possible interactions. If people are miscommunicating it is likely that their misunderstanding could lead to bigger issues. We all want smooth sailing when speaking to others, and one of the easiest ways to ensure this is through effective communication.
We spend a lot of time communicating with others. In our personal lives, as well as our work lives, we need to know the best methods and manners in which to try and communicate with others. This could mean verbal or nonverbal communication as well. Perhaps saying something in a more understanding tone, or offering a less reserved body language, could help to ease and stress and help communication flow between people.
