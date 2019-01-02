Good morning We The People, and welcome to the second day of 2019. Here in America we get back to the business of work and doing our part to keep the spirit of America alive and well. If you slow down just a minute and look forward you can visualize for the most part that the life you lead here in Highlands County is more than likely duplicated in places all over this land that we all love.
Jump over a couple hundred miles to the big cities that make up our nation and, while the routines are somewhat different, the folks in the city, just like in rural America, awake with an agenda; followed by the desire to get back home to the security of home and their loved ones. For the most part, this routine is the same for five days and then the weekend comes. We all know there is not a rhythm for the weekends, it’s a wildcard day on Saturday if nothing else. Sundays tend to find Americans gathering with family/friends or just lounging for the day. Welcome to 2019 Highlands County, we are depending on you all to help each other through.
I wonder how often the citizens of this country take a second to think of how we got to this important place in history? Do we spend any time relishing our most cherished document?
“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
How many of us thought of these incredibly important words at least once during previous year and actually begin to fathom the incredible spirit and wisdom it took to finish the masterpiece and make this a document that had more power than any document ever recorded pertaining to governing?
The brilliant men who dared to put this document together were no fools. I think they understood that the times were a changing and would continue to change as we grew from childhood to adulthood. Along with their resolve they also had to trust that future generations would understand the document and simply know that there may be the need for change. They also had to have recognized that there would be opposing understanding of this document and the need for final decision makers. Step in the Supreme Court, the law of the land if you will.
And then there is the first Ten Amendments to the Constitution. One could argue that these 10 became the glue that held this whole thing together as our forefathers began transforming the new world into the United States of America.
Today, it feels as if these Amendments are constantly under more scrutiny and one can almost feel the sacredness of these 10 proclamations fade as we constantly poke and prod their resolve. America is a strong and proud nation and its people are way smarter than any political party or leader give credit. Our heritage is one of a common unity to protect and prevail no matter what obstacle arises. I promise you, it is not one person from one party or another that makes us great folks; in this country, it is We the People.
The United States Bill of Rights
First Ten Amendments to the Constitution
“First Amendment – Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
“Second Amendment – A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.
“Third Amendment – No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner; nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.
“Fourth Amendment – The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
“Fifth Amendment – No person shall be held to answer for a capital, or otherwise infamous crime, unless on a presentment or indictment of a Grand Jury, except in cases arising in the land or naval forces, or in the Militia, when in actual service in time of War or public danger; nor shall any person be subject for the same offence to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb; nor shall be compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself; nor be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.
“Sixth Amendment – In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed; which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor; and to have the assistance of counsel for his defence.
“Seventh Amendment – In Suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury shall be otherwise reexamined in any Court of the United States, than according to the rules of common law.
“Eighth Amendment – Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.
“Ninth Amendment – The enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.
“Tenth Amendment – The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Tim Smolarick is publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Email him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com
