SEBRING — On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis received a bill designed to expand three toll roads in the state. He hasn’t signed it, yet.
He can veto it or sign it. He has until May 28 to decide — or he can let them become law without his signature. Meanwhile, several groups both for and against the controversial issue have put pressure on him to pick a side.
The News Service of Florida has reported that protesters in both Hollywood and St. Petersburg have urged DeSantis to reject Senate Bill 7068 on concerns it would harm natural habitats and encourage sprawling development through and into those areas.
“It will negatively impact agriculture and tourism, the very industries upon which this area depends,” Stephanie Pearson, Environmental Issues Committee chair of the League of Women Voters of Broward County, was reported as saying in a statement Tuesday. “Any possible benefits to wealthy landowners and some businesses in the short term cannot justify spending billions of dollars and damaging important agricultural and rural lands and wildlife habitats.”
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, promoted the bill, which allocates $45 million in Fiscal Year 2019-20 to start work on the following roads:
• Suncoast Parkway extension from the Tampa Bay area to the Georgia border.
• Florida Turnpike extension west to connect with Suncoast Parkway.
• A new multi-use corridor and toll road from Polk County to Collier County.
Essentially, it would complete a toll-road system throughout the entire length of the Florida peninsula.
Galvano argues these projects would increase economic development in rural areas, handle future population growth and add hurricane-evacuation routes.
One support of the bill is Craig Fugate, former head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Florida Division of Emergency Management.
“Looking at past hurricane seasons, especially last year during Hurricane Michael when some Floridians experienced great congestion trying to get to safety, we know the need is inevitable,” Fugate said in a press release Tuesday.
Other bill supporters in that same release included former House Speaker Will Weatherford, Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mark Wilson, Associated Industries of Florida President and CEO Tom Feeney and Florida Trucking Association President and CEO Kenneth Armstrong.
When the question came before the Highlands County Board of County Commission in late March for endorsement or rejection, the board lent support to state efforts for new transportation corridors, but not SB 7098 directly or the “Southwest Connector” suggested between Polk and Collier counties.
Commissioners voted to send a letter to support Florida Legislature efforts to continue investing in multi-modal transportation and infrastructure for current and future roadways to enhance Highlands County’s quality of life, infrastructure, traffic safety and emergency evacuation routes.
Commissioner Don Elwell, who made the motion, did not lend support to a proposed north-south toll road through Florida’s Heartland. Currently, the state has U.S. 17 and U.S. 27 through the Heartland, and Elwell said they both need work.
He disagreed with a member of the public who said those corridors could handle future traffic loads. Right now, he said, they are congested in many spots.
One such spot is in north Polk County in and around Haines City. Another is just north of there in Davenport on both sides of Interstate 4.
“Purchase of additional right of way will be difficult if not impossible in some of those (congested) stretches,” Elwell said.
Somewhere, he said, Florida would need additional roadways, either multi-access or elevated limited access highways.
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said at the time that a “Southwest Connector” would likely run west of Highlands County and affect improvements to State Roads 64, 66 and 70.
All of those roads have some improvements in the Florida Department of Transportation long-range plan, with priorities recommended by the recently-formed Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization.
Highlands County Business Services Director Chris Benson told commissioners the plan under SB 7068 is to start on the connector in 2022 and be done by 2030.
Of three corridors being considered, two might impact the county, Benson said, but it’s possible none of them would.
Brooks called that “wishful thinking,” because a major road project in Florida takes a minimum 10 years to go from concept to construction.
“I wish it was built today, ‘cause I hate to go up (U.S.) 27,” Brooks said.
Among the factors affecting a road project timeline are numerous workshops and hearings for public input; multiple environmental, watershed, and drainage studies, and time and money needed to mitigate for and/or move protected species.
