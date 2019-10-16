By SUSAN CRUM
As a therapist, I am concerned about what we are doing to our children. For years I have worried that too much internet access could be harming children’s social and emotional development because it creates an artificial node of interaction where one does not have the benefit of the information transmitted via facial expressions, gestures, body language, pitch, tone or accent. I suspect this is a contributing factor to the development of emojis, which attempt to communicate the emotional information not inherent in the written word.
Now a recent study released by NICM Health Research Western Sydney University, (Joseph Firth, et al. The “online brain”: how the internet may be changing our cognition. World Psychiatry, 2019; 18 (2): 119 DOI: 10.1002/wps.20617) indicates that current trends in both online gaming, and the extended use of the internet at work, could lead to changes in brain functions.
Anyone who has been a teacher for a long time can attest to the fact that children today have lower levels of attention and concentration than a generation or two ago. Recently, researcher Dr. Josh Firth explained: “The key findings of this report are that high-levels of internet use could indeed have an impact on many functions of the brain. For example, the limitless stream of prompts and notifications from the Internet encourages us towards constantly holding a divided attention — which then in turn may decrease our capacity for maintaining concentration on a single task.”
Specifically, researchers found that with the constantly evolving stream of information on the internet children are encouraged to divide their attention across many sources of information and to decrease sustained concentration on a given task or source. It also shifts how they retrieve, store and assign value to knowledge, negatively impacting memory skills.
Moreover, there is an interplay between their online interactions and the development of self-esteem, which may be very damaging. We have seen this particularly in girls between 10 and 14 who, in comparing, themselves to how others portray themselves online, often judge themselves to be lacking and suffer from depression and increased risk of suicide.
Accumulating evidence suggests that the use of the internet on a regular basis can produce sustained alterations in cognition and related brain functions. These may be both acute and sustained alterations in each of these areas of cognition. These changes in cognition may be reflected in changes in the brain, many of which are yet undiscovered. In short, we simply don’t have sufficient research to know what extended internet use may be doing to our children’s brains.
When neurologist William Tatum at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida was doing video EEG monitoring for epilepsy, his team serendipitously discovered what might be the first biological evidence that texting physically alters the brain. Odd brain wave forms were observed when some people texted. These brain patterns are similar to patterns associated with potential seizure activity. Significantly these findings, reproduced in a recently published study involving 129 people, monitored 24 hours a day over 16 months.
Believe it or not, in 2018, The World Health Organization set guidelines for the use of electronic devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc.) for children ages 2-5 at one hour or less per day. But, the United States has taken no legal action to protect our youth.
As parents, we can help our children avoid the potential negative effects by simply ensuring that are children spend less time on pads and computers and more time with face-to-face games such as unstructured baseball games, hula hoop contests, hop scotch, marbles, Risk, Monopoly, Chess, Checkers and so forth. Our children need leisure activities that provide them exercise, opportunities for problem solving, live social interaction with individuals of various ages, and to be both followers and leaders.
For this reason, I encourage parents to communicate with your children about the importance of limiting their time online. Help them recognize cyber-bullying and the potentially addictive aspect of internet use. Then, to help them exercise adequate control, restrict iPad and computer use to public areas of the home during specified hours and require twice as much time in face to face activities as you permit internet activities.
There are now a multitude of apps and software programs available for restricting internet usage, and control access on smartphones and computers. Parents and other caregivers can use these to help regulate use.
One thing is certain, the findings of recent research highlights that we need to learn a considerable amount more about how digital devices impact our children. Yes, there are benefits in terms of information access but, as with anything else we need to balance this against potential dangers such as pornography addictions, internet addictions, as well as decreases in attention and concentration to non-high stem activities and failure to cultivate important social skills such as teamwork and cooperation.
Susan L. Crum Ph.D. is a licensed psychologist and clinical director at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC, 4844 Sun N Lake Blvd., Sebring.
