So the nightmare continues, we have had 255 mass shootings in the United States so far this year. Things are getting decidedly worse and there seems to be no political effort to stop the insanity.

In Highlands County, the Firemen's Association continues to bring weapons of mass destruction into our county by way of their gun shows. This multi-million dollar organization seems intent on causing more misery to our community for the sole purpose of increasing their wealth. Their activities may be legal but they are certainly not moral.

What is so strange is how the School Board members seem oblivious to the Firemen's efforts to bring more guns into the community, especially since they are doing so directly across the street from Sebring High School. The School Board is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep guns out of the schools and yet refuses to call out the Firemen's Association about their activities. In fact, the School Board is funding the Firemen's Association and has done so for many decades to amounts easily reaching over a million dollars.

A group of Highlands County residents had given the School Board a very concise presentation about the Firemen's activities and why the School Board should be acting for the sake of our children's safety. The School Board refused to act and essentially gives the Firemen's Association their tacit approval.

The gist of this bizarre affair is: The School Board spends thousands of dollars to keep guns out of our schools. Then, the School Board helps fund the Firemen's Association, who in turn, sells assault weapons directly across from Sebring High School. Does this make sense? Do the School Board members actually think this keeps our children safe?

James Reid

Sebring

