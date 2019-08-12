So the nightmare continues, we have had 255 mass shootings in the United States so far this year. Things are getting decidedly worse and there seems to be no political effort to stop the insanity.
In Highlands County, the Firemen's Association continues to bring weapons of mass destruction into our county by way of their gun shows. This multi-million dollar organization seems intent on causing more misery to our community for the sole purpose of increasing their wealth. Their activities may be legal but they are certainly not moral.
What is so strange is how the School Board members seem oblivious to the Firemen's efforts to bring more guns into the community, especially since they are doing so directly across the street from Sebring High School. The School Board is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to keep guns out of the schools and yet refuses to call out the Firemen's Association about their activities. In fact, the School Board is funding the Firemen's Association and has done so for many decades to amounts easily reaching over a million dollars.
A group of Highlands County residents had given the School Board a very concise presentation about the Firemen's activities and why the School Board should be acting for the sake of our children's safety. The School Board refused to act and essentially gives the Firemen's Association their tacit approval.
The gist of this bizarre affair is: The School Board spends thousands of dollars to keep guns out of our schools. Then, the School Board helps fund the Firemen's Association, who in turn, sells assault weapons directly across from Sebring High School. Does this make sense? Do the School Board members actually think this keeps our children safe?
James Reid
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Our second amendment rights are under attack. Many millions of law abiding citizens own and carry legal firearms for personal protection. It is tragic that a few people with mental problems or racists agendas are harming and killing innocent people. Don't punish the majority for the failings of a small number of misguided or mentally ill individuals.
Same tired NRA rhetoric with the same tired clone catch phrases. Doesn't that get old for you? The death of so many by gunfire certainly does. We're 'law abiding citzens' until we're not. We're not.
The left wants nothing less than total disarming the American People. Then we will be helpless when they manage to take over the government and push their agenda of hate, death and socialism.
The problem with gun shows is they are not subject to the same rules as licensed gun shops. We also need to look at the online purchase of firearms and ammunition. This should be stopped without question. The US is enchanted by firearms. We've seen the price paid for enchantment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.