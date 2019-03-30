Lake Placid Knights of Columbus would like to thank the people of Lake Placid for their generous support at our Tootsie Roll campaign for the Miracle League of Highlands County. Also, the managers of CVS, Winn-Dixie and Publix as well as Mark, Traci and Scott for allowing us at their stores.

Dale Lachacz

Chairman

Lake Placid

