As ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ once crooned, “it was a very good year.” Within our EAA Chapter 1240 world the hits just kept coming. There were many times this past year I would be sitting in the hangar office at the end of an event and look over to Phil Lockwood and say, “Can you believe this, what is happening and how far we have come?” So many have worked so hard and well together to make it all happen creating “Options and Opportunities” for our youth.
Here is my list of the “Top Ten” or more of the things from this past year. There are countless more, but hear are the highlights.
1. EAA brought the Ford Tri-Motor to the US Sport Expo and provided rides to the community. I was even able to fly it from the right seat over Sebring. It was the actual aircraft that started commercial aviation in the Tampa area in the 1930s.
2. Nix Thomas, one of our EAA 1240 flight training scholarship students, earned his private pilot’s license, and Luke Halpern and Luis Rodriguez earned flight training scholarships.
3. We outgrew our classroom monthly meeting space and moved the chapter meetings to the hangar and began the pre-meeting pot-luck dinner including a featured speaker. Membership and attendance exploded! One of the best presentations was Dale Smith sharing what an aerial firefighting Air Boss does. This was before all the tragic fires in California, so many of us now understood the dangers and challenges faced by those fighting the fires.
4. Our AirCam youth build program was a magnet to attract youth and their families to our chapter programs. Our membership doubled from last year.
5. Our EAA Chapter 1240 was featured in the EAA national publication “Sport Aviation” for what we are doing with youth and flying clubs. Our own Luke Halpern was featured in an online segment about our chapter. Besides being a future pilot, he’s already a TV star.
6. Our chapter hosted the 2018 Leadership Highlands class and provided participants aerial tours of the county. It was a great time to meet the up and coming leaders of our county.
7. Being selected to be one of 80 out of over 37,000 high schools, by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), to offer the AOPA high school aviation curriculum at Lake Placid High School.
8. Hearing on the first day of school, School District Superintendent Dr. Longshore say to me, “We need to offer the Aviation/Aerospace program to all our high schools.” We are currently working on plans to make that happen for the 2019-20 school year.
9. Driving the “Silver Bullet”, (our vintage Airstream trailer) to AirVenture aka “Oshkosh” with my wife Becky. She is the best navigator and co-pilot I could wish for. There was something happening all the time. We both volunteered in the EAA chapter resource center, the Blur Barn. We are looking forward to going back in July. A surprise highlight was being “buzzed” by the Blue Angels as they few further east to another airshow. They were not scheduled for Oshkosh this year, but their quick formation fly-by ‘howdy’ to Oshkosh still gives me goose bumps. The other memorable event was the sounds of the “Merlins in the Morning” as the many attending P-51 Mustangs took off at say break to exercise their “stallions.” One you hear a Merlin aircraft engine, you never forget it.
10. Reading aloud Richard Bach’s book “Jonathon Livingston Seagull” to my aviation class and then reading their personal reflections of the story to their own journey exploring life and aviation. Their heartfelt thoughts brought tears to my eyes and assured me we were doing things right and that 2019 looks to be another “very good year.”
