When a show receives reviews like this, “We can’t thank you enough for creating such a wonderful performance...You made magic and memories for all of us...All ages will enjoy this performance,” you better mark it down on your calendar because it is coming to Sebring, Sunday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.
The performance named “Tops From Flops” are songs made famous and loved from Broadway shows that were flops, but the music wasn’t.
The show, written and conceived by Riselle Bain, will be held at Temple Israel of Highlands County, 1503 Temple Israel Dr. in Sebring. Tickets are limited and cost $20 per person. RSVP by Feb. 14 at 863-382-7744. Rave reviews like those above have been written in papers throughout Florida and the United States.
Bain is a certified cantor through Hebrew Union College Institute of Religion. Since 2015 she has served as the Spiritual Leader for Temple Israel in Sebring. She brings an extensive career in the theatrical arts to the “Tops From Flops” show.
She played the role of Eva Peron in the first national tour of Evita. Bain has worked with such show biz greats as Judy Garland, Bob Hope, Paul Newman, Bert Lahr, Buster Keaton in pictures, television and theater.
Joining Bain will be Marci Vitkus, who serves as Cantor for the Jewish Congregation of Venice and Cherie Prince, who performs as one of the leads in the national tour “Menopause, The Musical.”
Great composers like Irving Berlin, George M. Cohan, Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter and Rodgers and Hart wrote scores for many financial flops. Their music survived the test of time to become part of what’s is known as “The Great American Songbook.”
“Tops From Flops” is a show you will not want to miss. It is fun with beautiful music. Bain commented, “Thank goodness for those ‘fiascoes.’”
Seating is limited to 125 guests, so call now so you do not miss having a delightful Sunday afternoon.
