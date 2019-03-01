“Tops from Flops” are Broadway hit songs from plays that flopped on Broadway. The songs are memorable, while the plays were not. Some of the best music of the 20th century is included in this collection of ‘Tops.’
“Tops from Flops” is touted as “an exuberant tour of musical theater.”
It was written and conceived by Cantor Riselle Bain with Temple Israel of Highlands County. “I am thrilled that my little Temple Israel decided to present ‘Tops from Flops.’”
Local artist, Phyllis Jones Behrens, created the murals in the front area of the temple as well as the decorations for the event. “We have a lovely temple, so warm and welcoming, small, close and just like family.”
This wonderful musical experience featured Cantor Bain. Prior to being ordained, she was a Theater Arts and Voice major at Stetson University. Her voice professor gave her an assignment to write a musical review and she decided to focus on those “Tops From Flops.”
Cantor Bain had an extensive career in the theater including playing ‘Miriam’ (Moses’ sister) in the epic film “The Ten Commandments.” She played “Hodel” in the Sacramento Civic Light Opera production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’. She also played ‘Eva Peron’ in the first national tour of “Evita.”
Composers such as Cole Porter, the Gershwins, Rodgers and Hart and Irving Berlin wrote the musical scores for many Broadway flops, but their music survived.
Other featured vocalists included Cantor Marci Vitkus, from the Jewish Congregation of Venice and Cherie Price, who just returned from performing with the national tour of “Menopause, the Musical.”
It was obvious that these women all had professional training. Their vocal talent and range, harmony, tempo and dynamics, added to the quality of the performance, as did some of their comedic routines.
Swartzbaugh, who provided the piano accompaniment is a skilled musician as well. She is the director of music at the University of Tampa.
“We call ourselves the three divas,” said Cantor Bain. “We’re so excited to be able to do this. I love this music.”
The ‘divas’ took turns introducing the songs and relating interesting facts regarding the musical numbers.
George Gershwin was told to “leave the songwriting to real composers.” He wrote many fabulous songs including “Rhapsody in Blue,” “Suwanee” and ‘I Got Rhythm.”
George M. Cohen’s, “45 Minutes From Broadway” was a flop. Critics said the show was “just plain rubbish.” We remember his great songs like “Mary is a Grand Old Name” and “Yankee Doodle.”
Cole Porter’s “Jubilee” was said to have been “banished into obscurity,” but the hit “Begin the Beguine” is still a favorite.
Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart had their flop with “Pal Joey.” The first review in 1940 had one critic saying he hated it. The play was revived in 1950 and the same critic loved it. The hit from this show was “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered.”
This performance was a perfect example of the high quality talent we have in Highlands County. The Temple hopes to make this an annual event. Refreshments and treats were served during intermission.
Thank goodness for those Broadway fiascos! They brought us many outstanding and enduring songs to be enjoyed by generations to come.
