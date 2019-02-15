SARASOTA – The Sebring Blue Streaks boys basketball season ended with a disappointing 87-53 loss to Booker in Wednesday night’s semifinals of the Class 6A-District 10 tournament.
Sebring ends the season with a record of 17-9.
“Mind blowing,” said Sebring boys basketball coach Princeton Harris. “You could not have told me this game would turned out this way. I would never believe that. I’m just in disbelief right now. You play a team so well. We went into overtime when we played at home and went to overtime when we came to Booker last time and now we just didn’t show up. It wasn’t the same Sebring team that has been here all year long. I don’t know the reason why. They were prepared but I guess they weren’t prepared mentally for the test. It is a learning experience for me. This is the first time I have ever had this experience. It is a big pill to swallow. I honestly believe that we are ten to fifteen points better than them any given day. I just think our kids are just that talented but just did not show up. We didn’t come to play and we were not focused.”
In the first period Booker jumped out to an 11-0 lead within the first two minutes of the game. Sebring got on the board with Eric Brown making a layup.
Booker’s Curtis Butler Jr netted a 3-pointer and Blue Streaks Alvin Tumblin answered with a layup. The Tornadoes kept scoring and held a stunning 24-6 lead heading to the second quarter.
Tumblin banked in a shot, but Booker expanded its lead to 35-8. Brown and Tumblin each made 3-pointers and Taylor made one of two free throws cutting the deficit to 35-15.
The Tornadoes led 41-18 at halftime.
The Blue Streaks tried to rally in the third period. Tumblin was sent to the line and went two-for-two. Brown sank a 3-pointer and Tumblin added a layup to bring the score to 50-25.
Brown made a basket and was fouled while attempting a 3-pointer. Brown made two of three shots at the line cutting the deficit to 52-29. Tumblin made a bucket and was fouled on the play. Tumblin sank his free throw narrowing the deficit to 54-32.
Ryan Brown netted a 3-pointer, Desources made a layup and Taylor passed down court to Eric Brown for an easy layup to make it 61-41 at the end of the third period.
Sebring’s Jehovany Garcia netted a 3-pointer to start the fourth period. Booker answered with a 3-pointer and added a jump shot. Tumblin made a put-back and Brown made a free throw.
Taylor made a basket and added a pair of free throws. Pasley was sent to the line and made one of two shots narrowing the deficit to 79-52.
The Tornadoes ran out the clock to seal the victory.
Sebring will lose only one senior, Taylor, who signed a football scholarship early Wednesday morning. The Blue Streaks are already preparing for next season.
“We gotta regroup,” said Harris. “They will be back Monday and we are preparing for next year. We will learn from this. The disappointment will stick with us all year because that is the only thing we have to go on now. We have some work to do. We will see who is dedicated and who wants to get better and become men. We are losing Norris Taylor and it has been a pleasure coaching him for four years. It will be rough without him so that is why we are getting started now for next year.”
