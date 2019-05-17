LAKE PLACID – After winning a district championship last week, Lake Placid’s season came to an end Wednesday night in a 2-1 loss to the Booker Tornadoes in the Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinals.
“The defensive part of this game was good and the pitching was outstanding,” said Lake Placid coach Harry Tewksbury. “We pitched well enough to win by all stretch of the imagination. Cody Jolley and J.J. Huergo both pitched very well. We just left too many guys on base and couldn’t execute when we needed to. Some of our at-bats were not good and we didn’t have a good approach. The hardest thing for me to swallow is that we are a lot better hitting team than we showed tonight.”
In the bottom of the first inning Lake Placid claimed the lead as Briar Napier reached on a two-out error, Jorge Martinez singled down the right-field line and Napier raced home on a wild pitch to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
Huergo pitched three innings for the Green Dragons and struck out three batters. Jolley came on in relief and pitched the final four innings and struck out four and allowed only two walks.
Booker (Sarasota) answered in the top of the second inning as Damon Golden hit a grounder to third and took second when the throw to first went over Martinez’s head. Elias Vega bunted and Golden advanced to third. Vega stole second putting runners in scoring position. Golden scored on a passed ball and Vega advanced to third. Jake Underhill put down a sacrifice bunt driving home Vega for an RBI putting the Tornadoes up 2-1.
Lake Placid had several scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize in the loss to the Tornadoes. The Green Dragons have four seniors graduating J.J Huergo, Jorge Martinez, Cody Jolley and Dylan Jones.
“I am proud of these guys and I am just so happy to be a part of all of this,” Tewksbury said. “This is a good group of guys and there are a couple that will have a chance to play at the next level. I am disappointed for them and I feel like we are a lot better team than what we hit like tonight. We didn’t capitalize on their mistakes but they did capitalize on our mistakes. We left a lot on the table. I am losing four great guys that are seniors. They were freshman when I started here so we have been through a lot of things together and I have watched them grow up. It is always hard to watch a class leave but it will be especially hard for these guys because there is a special attachment there.”
The finality of the loss was tough for Jolley.
“I have no words for tonight’s game,” said Jolley. “I felt good on the mound and I did all right. We just couldn’t get runners across the plate. We had good defense but just couldn’t get the hits that we needed. This being my last game is tough. I still have a lot more to play after high school. I have a few colleges looking at me but haven’t decided yet. I plan on playing in college if I can. This team is one of the best teams we have had. We have definitely had our ups and downs but we were good. This coaching staff is the best we have seen in awhile.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.