SEBRING – Four games in a row has taken its toll on the Sebring Blue Streaks. With little rest the Blue Streaks were overpowered by the Booker Tornadoes Friday night in a Class 6A-District 10 game by a final score of 83-40.
The loss dropped Sebring’s record to 2-8 for the season and 0-3 in the district.
“My girls always continue to play hard and never give up,” said Sebring Coach Jackie Childs. “When you play four straight games you are going to be tired. We started out good and then we began to fade. This was a district game and we wanted to be as close as possible but we ran out of fuel.”
The Tornadoes came out strong in the first quarter. Booker’s Omari Davis led her team by making two 3-pointers and added a jump shot. Booker’s Cashanti Bradley added a 3-pointer. The Tornadoes put up a total of 17 points.
The Blue Streaks struggled only making two baskets. MyKerria Brown and Paxton Brooks each scored for Sebring in the first period. At the end of the first period Booker was up 17-4.
Sebring and Booker each scored 18 points in the second period. Sebring’s Ziyanah Massaline made 3 out of 4 free throws and added a rebound and a layup for a total of seven points. Johneisha Rowe sank an impressive 3-pointer and charged down court for a layup. Brooks and Brown each made a basket and a free throw. Though both teams scored 18 points, the Tornadoes held their lead at 35-22.
“We did good but we had too many bad passes,” said Sebring’s Ziyanah Massaline. “We did good but it just wasn’t our night. It felt good to put a few points for our team and I’m glad I could contribute. I have plans to go to college and have a few schools looking at me. This season my goal is to make it past districts and I want help lead my team by keeping their heads up and keeping their thoughts positive.”
The Blue Streaks were sent to the free throw line seven times in the third period. Sebring’s Brooks led the Blue Streaks with a total of six points. Brooks was sent to the free throw line three times and made four and added a shot off the glass. Emily Bible made a pair of free throws.
Isabella Lambert, Rowe and Massaline each made a free throw for the Blue Streaks and Massaline also contributed a layup. Brown added a bucket for Sebring for a team total of 15 points. Booker made a trio of 3-pointers, 6 baskets and 11 out of 14 free throws for a total of 32 points giving the Tornadoes an overwhelming 67-37 lead.
“I think overall we did pretty well,” said Sebring’s Isabella Lambert. “I think our offense rushed it and didn’t execute our plays as well as we should have. We were trying to be scrappy but became sloppy instead. This season I want to do my best and never give up. Our team goal is to work together and build our relationships so they will last longer than just high school.”
Sebring ran out of gas in the fourth quarter and scored three points. Rowe put up a layup and Brooks made a free throw.
Brooks led the Blue Streaks in points with a total of 12 and Massaline was right behind her with a total of 10 points.
Booker’s Jaela Dennis scored 12 points and Kaliyah Newell added a pair of layups for the Tornadoes. Booker had a total of 16 points increasing its lead to 83-40.
“The team plays well together,” said Coach Childs. “Isabella Lambert, Johneisha Rowe and MyKerriya Brown all stood out to me tonight. Bella is a go-getter and she will scrap with anyone no matter how big they are. Johneisha sets the tone for us and always steals the ball. She throws a lot of good passes but sometime her teammates are not ready for the ball so it looks like she is throwing it away but she isn’t. MyKerriya is a slasher that can go either way and she will take the ball to the basket and gets fouled. She does a great job on defense and also steals the ball. We did a lot better at shooting free throws tonight. We just ran out of energy.”
The Blue Streaks will have a small break before they host their long time foes the Avon Park Red Devils on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“These girls continue to scrap and they never give up,” added Coach Childs. “I feel bad because of all those games in a row. That is one thing I really like about this team is they never give up and I am so proud of them.”
