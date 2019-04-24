The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of April gives anglers a last quarter moon phase on Friday followed by the lunar orbit apogee on Sunday. In other words, we are entering the worst fishing days of the month caused by a weak last quarter moon phase.
The weather forecast does offer some ‘good news’ for anglers however. Thursday and Saturday mornings will provide perfect ‘fishing conditions’ for ‘fish adjustment’ to increase. First, a southeast wind will produce above-average atmospheric pressure upward-change on Thursday morning, and then secondly an eastern wind will produce greater-than-average pressure upward change Saturday morning and perhaps Sunday morning.
With the current water temperature range being in the high seventy to low eighty degree range, fish are feeding every third day at above average rates due to their metabolic seasonal high speed. But on the other hand, the current weather cycle is providing ideal ‘fishing weather factors’ every six to seven days---namely a southeastern to south to southwestern 24-48 hour wind-direction change-period.
Best Fishing Days: So Thursday morning and either Saturday evening or Sunday morning and evening…it all depends on the weather timing as it plays out. (The most challenging part of my profession is interpreting correctly the extended weather forecast factors in correlation to the fishes’ metabolic speeds—current feed-rates of freshwater fish---five to seven days in advance)
Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:08 p.m. and the sunset at 7:55 p.m. and the moon is overhead at 5:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:52 a.m. Both solunar periods will cause a feed intensity rating of 3-4 during the hours of 5:30-8:30 in the morning and evening. Daily both periods move later into the day by 50 minutes and the feed intensity rating will decline a half number until Friday and Saturday when it will bump up slightly to a solid 4-rating.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:03 a.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. and will cause a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This period will remain centered on solar noon over the next four days. The rating will remain a poor rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon, June 1-5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and how fish use it? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level, and is the current high-level, which will be gradually dropping another 9-10” to 38.25’ by end of May. The minimum low-level currently is 38.00’ and will be dropping another 6” by the end of April to 37.50’.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open an average of five inches, flowing a combined 500 cubic feet per second.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
