The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of January gives anglers the lowest rated fishing days of the month. Today the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth (apogee) and the new moon phase period ends. Plus, another high pressure cold front arrives tonight, slowing feeding activity even more.
All fishing factors considered; today there should be pre-front feeding in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours of the day. Thursday through Saturday morning feeding activity will be at the lowest rating of the month. Saturday’s sunset period I predict will produce normal feeding activity and Sunday looks to be fairly good for sunrise and sunset fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Saturday night through Sunday will be the better fishing days for the remainder of this week.
Major Fishing Period: Since the moon effect is at its weakest level, the solar events become the dominate trigger for feeding activity. Solar noon occurs at 12:34 p.m. and falls in between the moon-rise at 9:46 a.m. and the overhead period at 3:24 p.m. Therefore I expect fish to feed very lightly during 9:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the shallows, bulking up before the arrival of the cold front. A rating of 2-3 is possible.
I believe fish will continue to feed during the solar noon period over the next four days---moon becomes a dominate factor starting next week, causing feeding activity to trigger on the lunar events again.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 3:24 p.m. and the sunset at 5:48 p.m. and even though I believe feeding will take place closer to solar noon, the fish might not have gotten my memo so….there’s a very good chance that fish might feed from 3-6 p.m. at a rating of 1-2.
If you intend to fish in the early morning, you’ll need to know your lake very well to have a chance at hooking any fish. The new moon phase always causes a midnight and midday feeding pattern so it will take the first-quarter moon phase to change this pattern—occurs Tuesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 17-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level, which is 1.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Tuesday at 4 a.m. one S68 spillway gate is open 2 feet, flowing 375 cubic feet per second—per agricultural permit holder agreements.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
