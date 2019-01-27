The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of January gives anglers the last quarter moon phase as the moon’s orbit travels to point of apogee within the next ten days.
Therefore fish will be taking their cue, so to speak, from weather factors, such as consistent cold temperatures instead of the moon, which enters its weakest period of the twenty-eight day cycle this week.
When Florida’s winter weather produces a consistent water temperatures from the mid-50 to the mid-60 degree range, fish do not need to feed but a few times per week. And for bass, a large percentage of the population remains in a spawning mode, which is natural for this temperature range. And this means even less active feeding bass.
So anglers will need to know exactly where bass are holding, and be prepared to present their baits in the slowest action possible while using several long pauses during the retrieve strategy. Downsizing is also recommended and selecting creature type baits to mimic crawdads is also a good idea.
Best Fishing Days: This upcoming weekend will begin the next new moon phase period. Other than that, fishing in the rain today could produce fairly well. The key is to fish when the warmest water temperature occurs.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 12 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and will weaken to a 2-3 rating by the midweek.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 6:32 p.m. and the sunset at 6:02 p.m. creating a feed intensity rating of 4-5 from 5-7 p.m. Daily this period will weaken to a 2-3 rating by the midweek.
The ‘daily high water temperature period’ will be what triggers fish to feed at their daily highest rating. Depending on the weather conditions for the day, this could occur anytime from the midday hours to the sunset hours. This phenomenon is especially true when the moon is weakest, i.e. nearing its furthest orbit point from earth--lunar apogee.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon, March 3-7 new moon, and 18-23 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour winter charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.32 feet above sea level, which is 2.5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.50’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.