The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of March gives anglers the arrival of the last quarter moon phase on Thursday and a mild cold front passing through the state today. It should also be noted that the effect-rate of the moon on fish and wildlife will be at the lowest rate of its twenty-eight day cycle over the next five days.
Since the moon’s effect on fish will be almost non-existent, the solar periods will act as the trigger for fish to begin to feed. Water temperatures will also play a part in that fish will feed heaviest when water temperatures are at the daily high, which will be in the upper sixty and perhaps seventy degree mark. .
Fish have been feeding every four to five days due to the current water temperature. And this has also been the weather system timing — 4-5 day weather changes — which has produced above-average atmospheric pressure upward change, which in turn, causes the ‘fish adjustment activity’.
If you don’t fish on the day when fish adjustment is at the highest rate, every 4-5 days, you’ll probably not catch very many fish, if any at all.
High winds will challenge anglers today and Thursday, but Friday and the weekend will produce ideal fishing winds out of the southeast. And water temperatures should enter the ideal temp range of 72-82 degree by Sunday and perhaps Saturday during the sunset period.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday and Sunday and perhaps this morning early, will be the better days to fish.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:27 p.m. and the sunset at 7:41 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 3 from 6-8:30 p.m. I expect this period to remain consistent until next week when the new moon phase starts to change fish feeding migrations to the morning hours. So fishing during the warmest water period and the setting sun will remain consistent and the best odds for some action.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-set occurs at 12:23 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. and will produce a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. I also expect fish to cue on the solar noon period instead of the moon, so fishing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily will provide the better odds
Prime Monthly Periods: April 2-8 new moon, and 16-21 full moon, May 1-6 new moon, and 15-20 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and raingear provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level, which is below the current high-level of 39.50”. The minimum low-level currently is 38.50’. S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates closed
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.


Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
