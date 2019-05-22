The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives anglers the toughest fishing days of the month. As is always the case, the days after the full moon phase, leading up to the last quarter phase, always produce sporadic feeding activity as fish transition from nighttime feeding to daytime feeding. However by the weekend both the sunrise and sunset periods will improve as the last quarter moon arrives Sunday
The weather forecast predicts the continuation of a dominate east wind until the end of the month. Wind speed will be an issue each afternoon until Sunday when a low pressure system enters the state causing speeds to drop from the fifteen mile per hour (mph) range to the ideal fishing wind speed of 5-8 mph.
We are starting to enter the summer heat season. As water temperatures climb to an average surface temperature high of eighty-five degrees and higher, dissolved oxygen rates drop enough to cause fish to move deeper to cooler temperatures which have adequate oxygen rates for digestion to occur at the normal rate.
So be expecting fish to move into deeper sections of shorelines and to secondary open-water structures as primary feeding grounds instead of the shallow shoreline areas. Focus on healthy vegetation areas with the most depth present, which also is closest to deeper water areas of the lake.
Best Fishing Days: The weather forecast predicts above-average atmospheric pressure upward change today, all day but especially in the hours leading up to solar noon and the sunset periods. Thursday morning could also produce fairly well in the shallows.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:49 p.m. and the sunset at 8:11 p.m. therefore a rating of 2-3 will occur from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:44 a.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. therefore a rating of 2 and perhaps 3 will occur from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and the rating also remains unchanged.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 31- June 5 new moon, and 14-19 full moon, June 28-July 4 new moon, July 13-18 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour spring charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level, and is the current maximum high-level for the rainy season. The minimum low-level currently is 37.50’ which will be used during major rain events.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) Four gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.


Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.
