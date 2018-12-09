The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of December gives anglers the end of the new moon phase, another 28-degree cold front, the lunar apogee, and the first-quarter moon phase, exactly in that order.
The weather forecast predicts a wind direction change every day this week, a cold front arriving Monday and Tuesday which will drop temperatures by 28 degrees and a quick rebound to 80 degrees for a high by Friday, followed by the first-quarter moon phase on Saturday.
The moon phase influence or effect will be at the lowest rating of the month this week due to the lunar apogee occurring on Wednesday. This happens when the moon’s orbit arrives at its furthest point from earth during its twenty-eight day monthly orbit.
An average difference in miles from earth, between the lunar perigee and apogee, on any given month is about 30,850 miles. This is more than enough change in distance to significantly change the ionosphere levels around the earth, which results in effecting the duration and intensity of wildlife and fish feeding activities.
The more the positive ion levels increase during the moon arriving closest to earth, the greater the fish feed in numbers and duration. And conversely, as the positive ion levels decrease when the moon is moving toward its furthest point from earth, the less fish feed in numbers and duration.
So when the moon is in orbit perigee during any of the four lunar phases (new, first quarter, full, last quarter), that lunar influence level is at its highest level or rating. And when a particular lunar phase occurs during apogee its rating is lowest.
So then, the best fishing days of any given month will be during the lunar perigee including the day before and after, doesn’t matter what lunar phase in which it occurs. Also during the two days before and after the days of the new and full moons—no matter how close either of those two lunar days are to the orbit perigee or apogee.
So to conclude; every month there are a total thirteen days of prime fishing, when fish feed well above monthly average rates. The two days before, the day of, and the two days after the new and full moons…and the day before, the day of, and the day after, the lunar orbit perigee.
That’s a total of thirteen prime days, except when these days overlap during a given month. For instance this January and February the lunar perigee occurs within the twenty-four hours of the day of the full moon, resulting in only ten above-average fishing-days for those two months since the perigees and full moons create a Super Full Moon event during both five-day periods.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday and Thursday during the sunset period, the moon overhead period occurs at the same time. And Thursday’s sunset period could also be a pre-front feeding frenzy…if the extended weather forecast ends up being accurate about the start of a southeasterly wind pattern occurring Thursday afternoon.
Major Fishing Period: Today the moon overhead period occurs at 2:21 p.m. and solar noon at 12:19 p.m. and will create a feed intensity rating of 1-2 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes.
By the midweek, Wednesday’s feeding migration period will be from 2:45-5:30 p.m. and Thursday 3:45-6:30 p.m. Depending on the weather conditions on Saturday evening, from 4:30-7 p.m. could be very good.
Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon-rise occurs at 8:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:05 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 1-1.5 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 19-24 full moon, January 3-8 new moon, 19-23 super full moon, February 2-6 new moon, 17-21 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 6-hour fall charter for $250.00 for one or two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Cold water and weather protection provided. Custom bass fishing charter package options available. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.16 feet above sea level, which is 4-5 inches below the seasonal-annual high level of 39.50”. The minimum level currently is 38.75’. Saturday at 4 a.m. all S68 spillway gates are closed.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on twenty-five lakes, from the towns of Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.