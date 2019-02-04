If week one kicked my butt, then week two was like being kicked while I was down. My knees and accompanying muscles felt better going into Monday but Tuesday completely changed that.
Tuesday’s group workout found us spending about half the hour indoors doing pushups, sit-ups and stand ups. This last one requires you to get flat on your back and then stand up without using something for leverage. Needless to say, this proved particularly difficult.
This was all too much time, and weight, on my knees that are now in a whole new kind of pain from before. This pain comes from the kneecap itself and not the muscle. It’s like a stabbing pain when touched. This made it difficult to do anything requiring getting on the ground the second half of Tuesday and all of Thursday.
After all this fun indoors, we moved outside for a run (I walked) and more of the exercises from inside.
A big thanks to those who helped me through the run course and got me to the end a lot sooner than I expected to.
But aside from the pain and being incredibly tired all week, I did lose another five pounds. That’s 21 overall in just over two weeks!
As I struggle with the uncomfortable pain and exhaustion, I am still working on refining my meals. I’ve added eggs to my breakfast of fruits and orange juice. Laura advised adding some eggs for protein with the fruit to help with metabolism and the protein helps you feel full faster and for longer. So it’s a win-win-win.
I’ve also discovered that adding some bacon to my eggs acceptable (and delicious) but that mixing in some ground beef and mushrooms to my zucchini pasta and sauce makes a good dinner and very filling.
I still miss some bread and I still miss my cheese, but I trying to be good when it comes to those two things. I try to tell myself that maybe at some point I can reintroduce those to my meals in moderation, but I haven’t gotten there yet. I still feel as if it’s only going to get harder from here, as far as the weight loss goes.
I just have to keep fine-tuning, looking for that perfect combination of foods that keep me full and taste great. It’s proving to be a taller order than I thought it would be. But I’ve come to love some new snacks. My new favorite snacks are apple slices with cashews and the other is pickles (thanks Kim).
There is another thing that I’ve experienced this past week. Something that I’m sure goes hand in hand with anyone doing what I am trying to do. And that would be wanting to stop.
Many times over the past week, and even more so the past few days, my cravings for the food I once ate have reared their ugly head. But it’s been easy for me to stick to this new meal plan compared to how hard it’s been to go out there to the group workouts and take the beating that I know is coming.
With working out on my own I get to dictate the pace and the exercises. I push myself and try to do more each time, but it’s still nothing like Tuesday and Thursday. Those group workouts are hard, they’re nonstop and they hurt. They’re also terrifying. But then you get in there and somehow it’s different than imagine it before going in.
Everyone else in there is in the same boat. They’re hurting just as much and they’re just as tired. But they’re also all willing to lend a hand. Admittedly I’ve struggled, but there has always been someone there who is willing to help and see my through it. That makes a big difference in moving forward with it. Without that support someone might easily want to give up and drop the program, or at least the group workouts. Even with my knees as they are now, I don’t want to have to go through that pain and that suffering again. But I am also painfully aware that as the weight goes away, so will the struggles.
Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a fight and struggle every day, but I have found a way of thinking about it that right now is motivating me to stay in it. I also am finding my limits and know I can stop anytime I need to.
The other thing that has been helping me is the feedback from you all, dear readers. More and more I am getting stopped when I’m out and about by readers who have been following these columns and are cheering me on. That means a lot. Every “go get ‘em” or “we’re proud of you” and all those fist bumps and high fives are like fuel to make me want to keep going.
So, thank you for the support and I pray for these knees to heal quickly.
