By JERRY MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — Want to get into the Christmas spirit? Want to go on a caravan? Want to meet lots of nice people? Want to have some fun? Well then, Saturday, Dec. 7 has to be marked off on your calendar. That’s when the Lake Placid Garden Club Christmas tour is scheduled for.
For nine years now, the LPGC has sent people off on a home and garden tour, all with a holiday theme. Participants get to check out seasonal home decorations, beautiful gardens, and more, as they follow a map from place to place.
This year, the Lake Placid Woman’s Club building at 10 N. Main Ave. in downtown Lake Placid, will be the ‘Holiday Café and Boutique. There, you will be treated to complimentary refreshments (like homemade Christmas treats) and have a chance to shop for arts and crafts and gifts at the same time.
One procedure that’s different this year is that ticket holders can start their tour at whichever home or garden they choose. They do not have to begin at the Holiday Café, which they can visit anytime along the route, between noon and 4 p.m.
In addition to visiting three decorated homes and a special garden, a stop is planned at the Tropical Harbor community center on Lake Clay. The residents there are preparing to excite everyone with a Disney theme. This will surely get you into the holiday mood.
While the exact addresses of the homes are kept a secret for now, we can say that those on tour will travel from one section of Lake Placid to another, armed with perfect directions. One of the homeowners who volunteered to show off her gorgeous home didn’t really have a lot of decorations to put up. So, Garden Club members decided to make a project out of it and will be supplying the Christmas items and the labor to ensure this home will be outstanding.
On the other hand, another homeowner has been adding to her collection of holiday décor for 40 years, and is happy to share them with visitors. In fact, this home won the outdoor lighting award in Placid Lakes last year.
What would a Garden Club tour be like without highlighting a unique garden? This one was created from cuttings and clippings supplied by neighbors and friends. The results will astonish you.
The LPGC Holiday Home and Garden Tour is their only fundraiser that supports education. That means college scholarships along with youth camperships to summer camps run by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs.
Also, when you visit the Holiday Cafe, there will be a Christmas tree there, waiting for your donated ornament to be added. The decorated tree will be given to a deserving family.
Sound interesting? Then, call 863-221-5715 or at 317-395-4912 to reserve your tickets ahead of time for only $15. You can also purchase them from noon at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, 10 N. Main Ave. in Lake Placid the day of the tour. Invite your friends to come along. Don’t forget to save the day, and mark it on your calendar.
