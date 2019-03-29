SEBRING — Shannan Marie Towell, 42, of Lake Placid didn’t plea as planned on Monday.
The former owner of both Wagon Wheel Design Co. and Cranky Frank’s BBQ has another plea hearing date on April 22, also a Monday. She is facing two cases involving grand theft and scheme to defraud charges, in addition to several counts of obtaining property with a worthless check.
Officials at the State Attorney’s Office said their office has been in conversation with Towell and her attorney from the Public Defender’s Office about the plea, but it has not been filed yet.
A hearing will take place April 22 regarding that plea.
Towell’s arrests in Lake Placid date back to May 2017, when a food service distributor reported receiving several worthless checks from Towell.
After getting four worthless checks from Towell totaling $2,730 and being unable after numerous attempts to collect the funds, the distributor filed charges.
She was charged with third-degree felony grand theft and issuing worthless checks.
Within two weeks, on May 11, she had another case against her, this time involving a complaint from Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation.
She was then charged with three counts each of misdemeanor grand theft and misdemeanor fraud, as well as a felony charge of fraud.
The rehabilitation facility had ordered floral arrangements from Towell while she owned the flower shop, prior to February 2017. The items were to go to the family of longtime rehabilitation center residents who had recently died.
By chance, the center’s director of community development learned one of the arrangements had not been delivered, as ordered, according to Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler.
The center official then made inquiries and learned 15 families had not received their floral arrangements.
Towell also has a misdemeanor case of a worthless check, filed in 2018, which is set for arraignment Thursday at 1 p.m. According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office records, she failed to appear for a court date.
She was booked into the jail on Dec. 4, 2018, and released later that day.
