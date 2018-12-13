LAKE PLACID — Although changes to zoning, land use and town ordinances got approved Monday without controversy, a contentious atmosphere still persists in Lake Placid around the new Town Hall.
It came out later in Monday’s Lake Placid Town Council meeting when it came time to pay the annual $3,000 membership invoice to the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, which did not support the move.
Ultimately, the council did vote unanimously to pay the invoice, just as they voted unanimously to set up a 14.72-acre site with a 16,377-square-foot former church building as the new town council meeting place, as a town commercial-zoned planned development with public/semi-public land use.
A second reading on the rezoning will take place in January. Councilwoman Debra Worley asked if it would work better to have commercial land use. County Planner Joedene Thayer said that would give more options for how the town can use its new Town Hall site, but said the council would have to readvertise and hold another meeting in January if they wanted to do that.
Instead, the council opted to keep the public use designation, have Thayer explore the options of commercial land use and report back to them in the future.
The town recently bought the building and site at 1069 U.S. 27 North from church of Christ for slightly less than $1 million. Rising Son Ministries, which was leasing the property, has ended its lease early.
Opposition to the site over recent years has included claims of increased taxes and higher danger to people who visit Town Hall from its location on a four-lane highway as opposed to a two-lane town street.
Worley said the strife between supporters and opponents of the new Town Hall site had left her feeling personally offended, and she was reluctant to support the chamber after that.
“I think we made a good decision, a very good decision,” Worley said of the Town Hall purchase.
Mayor John Holbrook said he was upset about “prominent citizens” — adding air quotes to his comment — having visited his place of employment seeking to have him fired for the decision.
Later in the meeting, he said one of the several people was a local attorney.
“I’ve got broad shoulders. I can take that,” Holbrook said. “We as a board have to do what’s best for the town.”
Bill Brantley, past president of the chamber, said the chamber had voted, unanimously, to support a new Town Hall in the downtown area. However, he said he was told at a Keep Lake Placid Beautiful meeting — another organization with which he’s involved — that if that group did not support the move, the town wouldn’t write grants for the group in the future.
“I was told I need to be a team player,” Brantley said. “I will not be threatened.”
He suggested it seemed like organizations he’s been involved with had received retributions as a result of this controversy. He said it included the chamber, Keep Lake Placid Beautiful and the Highlands County School District, with parking ordinances being more strictly enforced on Green Dragon Drive in front of Lake Placid Elementary School.
Councilman Ray Royce said in the meeting and again afterwards that Brantley made a “gross mis-characterization” of the tone of the Keep Lake Placid Beautiful meeting as threatening.
Brantley begged to differ, but then said that the town had lost its overall friendly atmosphere and needs it back.
Town Administrator Phil Williams said there have been a lot of suspicions raised that haven’t been founded.
Williams said he’s learned from Florida Department of Transportation officials the grants that agency provides funds for are not only for beautification but also other tasks, like litter control.
“I had to come up (with) creative writing with a 14-page marketing plan, saying that we would do some of these things to get the grant,” Williams said.
Brantley said Keep Lake Placid Beautiful has spent 10 years or more working to improve the town, and the group has business owners who volunteer all the time.
“The problem is this town is divided,” Brantley said. “This is not the small town we all came here for. It’s divided.”
“You’re right. We need to get it back,” Holbrook said.
Williams complimented Brantley for being one of those who has “stepped up to the plate” many times to help the town.
Royce said Tuesday, after the meeting, that most people opposed to the new Town Hall probably haven’t considered all the benefits such a facility can provide. It can give the town room for its expanding utilities department, could serve as a community center and might house other government offices, like those of local state legislators.
Also, Royce said, the former church can seat 200 people and serve them with a fully-outfitted kitchen.
All it takes, Royce said, is remodeling costs.
