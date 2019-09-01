NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Townsend charged into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, beating Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 on Saturday at the U.S. Open.
Two days after upsetting Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, Townsend stuck to her aggressive game plan and repeatedly rushed the net to set up easy volleys and smashes.
“I just tried to do what I did in the last round and tried to get better,” Townsend said.
Townsend came forward 75 times against Cirstea, amassing a 47-8 advantage in net points won. That style got her past Halep, the No. 4 seed, and never let Cirstea come back in a match that lasted less than 90 minutes.
Townsend’s previous best result at a major tournament was when she reached the third round at the 2014 French Open at age 18. She next faces No. 15 seed Bianca Andreescu, who beat No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4.
“I’m here and I’m going to make it count,” Townsend said.
Rafael Nadal had no trouble downing qualifier Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open round of 16, the 13th straight time he’s gone at least that far in a Grand Slam event.
The No. 2-seeded Nadal has had a relatively easy journey at Flushing Meadows so far, receiving a walkover in the second round from Thanasi Kokkinakis due to an injury and not dropping a set in his other two matches. Against the 170th-ranked Chung, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who has battled injuries, Nadal played an aggressive game off the ground and on the serve, winning nearly 90 percent of his first-serve points.
Next up for the three-time U.S. Open champion is a matchup against the winner of the match underway between No. 14 John Isner and No. 22 Marin Cilic, himself a former Flushing Meadows champ.
Kristie Ahn waited more than a decade to get back into the main draw at the U.S. Open and she’s made it count, beating former French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round.
Ahn, an American ranked 141st, took an injury timeout midway through the second set after landing awkwardly on her left knee. Returning to the court with the knee heavily taped, she came back from a 3-2 deficit to take the lead before closing out the match with an ace.
Ahn first qualified for the Open in 2008 at age 16 but didn’t collect her prize money so she could play at Stanford, where she helped the Cardinal win the 2013 championship.
Her parents agreed to support her tennis afterward, with the understanding she’d stop by the end of 2017 to pursue another career if she wasn’t advancing in tennis. Ahn didn’t and kept playing. Although she failed to qualify at Flushing Meadows the last three years, she finally made it back into the main draw this year by winning the U.S. Open wild card challenge.
Ahn next takes on 25th-seeded Elise Mertens, who earlier defeated Andrea Petkovic in straight sets.
Daniil Medvedev’s heel turn at the U.S. Open cost him $9,000 — raising his total for fines at the tournament to $19,000 after three matches.
The U.S. Tennis Association said the No. 5-seeded Russian was docked $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct for angrily snatching and throwing away a towel from a ballperson, and $4,000 for holding his middle finger against the side of his face during his third-round victory.
That behavior resulted in a steady stream of booing from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd throughout the match. The jeers reached a crescendo after Medvedev’s win was done, and he seemed to relish it and egged the spectators on.
Sarcastic as can be, he told them: “I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you.”
Medvedev has been fined after each of his matches so far: $7,500 for verbal abuse in the first round, $2,500 for equipment abuse in the second.
He can afford the penalties, though: By reaching the fourth round, he’s guaranteed to take home at least $280,000.
