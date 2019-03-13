As the cliche goes, there are no sure things in life, but a Toyota crossing the finish line first in the 1000 Miles of Sebring is about as close as you can come. Even the one race Toyota Gazoo Racing didn’t win — the 6 Hours of Silverstone — saw the pair of Toyota TS050 - Hybrid cars run 1-2 before being disqualified in the post-race inspection.
Entering Friday’s race the biggest question appears to be which Toyota will win? Not “who is going to win?”
In reality, you can make a good case for either Toyota, who both have talented driving tandems, top-notch team members and the backing of Toyota.
In the No. 7 TS050 will be the trio of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez, while the No. 8 car is driven by Fernando Alonso, Kazuki Nakajima and Sebastien Buemi, who some Sebring fans will remember when he raced here with Rebellion Racing in a LMP2.
“I kind of love the fact of going back to Sebring,” Buemi told fiawec.com. “I like the track because it’s one of those old school circuits where there are many ways of driving it.”
The Rebellion Racing team is familiar with Sebring, which may give them a slight advantage over the other teams, and they’ve run well for the most part this season. Neel Jani, Mathias Beche and Brunno Senna will handle the driving duties in the No. 1 Rebellion R13 — Gibson, with Nathanael Berthon, Thomas Laurent and Gustavo Menezes, of the United States, behind the wheel of the No. 3 car.
Florida-based DragonSpeed will have some fans due to the fact the team in based in Jupiter and is the lone United States team in the class. Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley and Renger Van der Zinde, who also competes with Wayne Taylor Racing in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will be the drivers.
Russian team SMP Racing has a pair of BR Engineering BR1 — AER entries in the race, with plenty of talent behind the wheel even in the absence of former Formula One world champion Jenson Button. Brendon Hartley, Vitaly Petrov and Mikhail Aleshin will be racing the No. 11 car and the No. 17 car will see Stephane Sarrazin, Egor Orudzhev and Sergey Sirotkin splitting the driving duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.