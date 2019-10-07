Special to Highlands News-Sun
Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed a 1-2 victory on home soil in Sunday’s 6 Hours of Fuji — round 2 of FIA WEC Season 8 — which saw mixed conditions throughout the race.
The No. 8 Toyota TS050 HYBRID driven by Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley started the race with the pole position and went wire-to-wire for the win. It is the fourth win at Fuji for home driver Nakajima and marks the seventh WEC victory for Toyota at the Fuji Speedway since the championship’s inception back in 2012.
It was a near-perfect drive for the No. 8 car as they took a lights-to-flag victory, with the only incident during the six-hour race being a drive-through penalty for speeding in the pitlane. The sister No. 7 car driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José Maria Lopez finished 33.955 seconds behind the winning Toyota.
Rebellion Racing took the third podium spot in LMP1 after a relatively trouble-free race with its trio of drivers Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato.
The fiercely-competitive LMP2 category saw various different leaders over the course of today’s 6 hour race but it was Racing Team Nederland who crossed the finish line first with recently-crowned FIA F2 Champion Nyck De Vries at the wheel of the No.29 ORECA 07 – Gibson car.
The Dutch team’s trio of De Vries, Frits Van Eerd and Giedo Van Der Garde celebrated a first win for Racing Team Nederland in the WEC, which sees the team catapulted to the top of the LMP2 standings.
British team JOTA finished second, but the No. 38 was disqualified, which moved the No. 37 Jackie Chan DC Racing ORECA, driven by Ho-Pin Tung, Gabriel Aubry and Will Stevens, to second place, with United Autosports awarded third place.
Marco Sørensen and Nicki Thiim took the No. 95 Aston Martin Vantage AMR to the British marque’s first victory in Fuji since 2013, with a win in LMGTE Pro, finishing ahead of the No. 92 Porsche 911 RSR-19 of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre. Third in the LMGTE Pro class, and on a different strategy to its sister car, was the No.97 Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin.
TF Sport dominated the LMGTE Am category at Fuji after the new Aston Martin Vantage started race from pole. After finishing fourth in the WEC four times, it was the first victory for the British privateer entry in the hands of Salih Yoluc, Charlie Eastwood and Jonny Adam. The trio finished a lap ahead of the No.83 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, which was second.
Team Project 1’s No. 57 Porsche 911 RSR started from the back of the grid but strong drives from Ben Keating, Felipe Fraga and Jeroen Bleekemolen ensured they secured the final podium spot making it three different manufacturers in the top three.
Next up in the FIA WEC calendar is the 4 Hours of Shanghai, China, Round 3 on Nov. 10.
The sixth race of the WEC schedule — the 1000 Miles of Sebring — will take place March 20 at Sebring International Raceway, with the 68th Annual Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts taking place the following day on Saturday, March 21.
