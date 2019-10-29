By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
AVON PARK — In the early morning hours Monday, a tractor-trailer hauling frozen food caught fire bringing southbound traffic north of Avon Park to a halt.
The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. just north of Allamanda Boulevard, approximately two miles south of the Polk County line.
According to the driver, who declined to be named, there was a brake malfunction on his trailer. The issue caused the brakes on the trailer to catch fire, quickly spreading to the trailer itself.
The cab was successfully unhitched and driven out of harm’s way. There were no injuries reported. The driver confirmed that he was not hurt in the incident.
