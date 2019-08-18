In this Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Sam Bentzinger, left, and Jake Bentzinger unload freshly picked wild blueberries at the Coastal Blueberry Service in Union, Maine A federal program designed to help farmers suffering due to trade disruption is unlikely to assist Maine's wild blueberry growers in 2019. Maine is the sole commercial producer of wild blueberries in the United States, and the industry has struggled in recent years with falling crop sizes and low prices to farmers.