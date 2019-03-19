In response to “Outraged About Traffic Enforcement” published March 9, I would like to express a could-be solution. Has anyone heard of radar guns? Are they owned by anyone with authority to use them?

With this in mind there would be no question about the infraction and, by the way, tickets should be severe. There would be plenty of revenue to pay for a whole department of traffic enforcement. People would be safer on U.S. 27 once enforcement was put in place and [if] people knew no dummy was sitting in cars it certainly wouldn’t take long.

And what about the $1.2 million? That money could have saved lives. And whose bright idea was it to disclose to the public that dummies were being used?

Reckless drivers cause accidents, not U.S. 27. Sebring could be very rich and a beautiful place to live if traffic enforcement were put in place.

Maria Scheide

Sebring

