AVON PARK — Several times during a town hall meeting Tuesday night, discussion turned to local roads, both improvements and enforcement.
County Commissioner Don Elwell, host and organizer of the meeting at South Florida State College’s University Center, said among discussion topics requested by his social media audience were Sebring Parkway Phases 2 and 3 and Florida Department of Transportation improvements to U.S. 27.
Phase 3 layout
While playing drone video footage of a flyover of the Sebring Parkway Phase 3 project, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Manatee Drive — which the Parkway segment will overlap — would become a frontage road where it crosses the Parkway, with right turn in and out access.
There would also be ways for Parkway traffic to turn left off the Parkway onto Manatee and onto Scenic Highway, which will also have right turn in and out access.
However, none on the 4.3-mile stretch will have traffic lights — not even where it links with the existing Parkway or with Memorial Drive. At both of those points, Howerton said he plans for roundabouts.
Roundabouts
Though more expensive to build initially, Elwell said, roundabouts cost less to run: With no traffic lights comes no electric bill and less maintenance cost.
When the power goes out, or signals get knocked down by a hurricane, the roundabout still works.
Outside the meeting, Howerton said Hurricane Irma in September 2017 dropped traffic lights from their span wires. They were hanging a few feet off the ground at the U.S. 27 intersection with State Road 66/U.S. 98 and had been tossed in nearby grass at U.S. 27 and College Drive, near Tuesday’s meeting spot.
Some attendees said some traffic circles in places like New Jersey and Massachusetts have been removed for safety reasons.
Elwell said FDOT has ruled them “considerably safer” than traditional intersections since any conflicts would come from cars drifting into each other on the circle, versus a car running full speed into the side of another.
Parkway limit
Citizens asked about the speed limit on Sebring Parkway, and Elwell joked “110 mph” before having Howerton give the real speed limit: 45 mph.
People there voiced doubts about motorists obeying that limit. Elwell, gesturing to Sheriff Paul Blackman in the back of the room, said, “We’re going to need one of the ‘live cars.’”
Elwell remarked that, in the absence of a traffic unit, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has affected some speed compliance on U.S. 27 and the Parkway by stationing patrol cars on the shoulders and medians, “manned” by mannequins.
“It’s a pretty brilliant idea for a little traffic control on a shoestring budget,” Elwell said.
He remarked that some motorists may have gotten wise, but he individually didn’t want to disregard an “empty” car on the chance that the one day he speeds, the car will pull out after him.
Elwell said Blackman had to put a great deal of funds into the Safe Schools program this year, leaving little for new units.
“It may be time to ask for a traffic enforcement unit,” Elwell said, adding that the county won’t want to fund any more this fall than it did last fall.
Not built for speed
Residents suggested motorists might push the limits of the road, or that FDOT might raise the speed limit. Howerton said the road isn’t designed for a higher speed, especially near Lake Denton where the land has a couple of rolling hills.
For safety reasons and better sight lines, Howerton said, Road and Bridge Department crews worked to level those hills. However, Howerton said they couldn’t level them completely without creating a problem with drainage into Lake Denton, a pristine spring-fed lake popular for scuba diving.
Students from SFSC who attended the meeting asked about controlling speed and volume of traffic from the Parkway using College Drive to reach U.S. 27. Howerton said he’s been working with SFSC President Dr. Thomas C. Leitzel to address those concerns.
Students said there have been close calls at a crosswalk near the Fire Sciences and Law Enforcement Academy.
Right now, Howerton said, the county has spent roughly half of the $11.4 million budget for Phase 3, with a completion date expected prior to the deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, which FDOT set to use its part of the funding or risk paying it back.
“I don’t think we’ll have any trouble meeting that deadline,” Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green said.
Phase 2 timeline
Phase 2, which will complete the south end of the Parkway from Youth Care Lane to U.S. 27 at Highlands Regional Medical Center, is nearly ready to bid, Howerton said.
FDOT had a deadline of the end of 2019 for the part from Youth Care Lane to DeSoto Road, but Howerton has word that officials will extend that deadline to match the other part, allowing both parts to be built at once.
Howerton said that project should be completed before the end of 2021.
As for U.S. 27, Elwell said there are several projects in the works.
FDOT plans
For 2019, FDOT plans to start the following projects:
- Add a turn lane to State Road 17 at County Road 17A, east of Avon Park.
- Add a turn lane on U.S. 98 at Arbuckle Creek Road in Lorida.
- Install sidewalk on Thunderbird Road in Sebring from Comet Terrace to Cougar Boulevard.
- Install sidewalk on Memorial Drive from Pomano Drive to Sebring Parkway.
- Repave Heron Street from Hammock Road to Howey Road.
- Repave and widen Stryker Road from North Olivia Drive to U.S. 27.
- Reconstruct Kenilworth Boulevard from Mini-Ranch Road to Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
Other projects to start in FDOT’s five-year plan are as follows:
- 2020 — A lighting retrofit on North Ridgewood Drive in Sebring; adding sidewalk to State Road 17 from Cornell Street to Memorial and from Woodlawn Drive to Rialto Avenue and adding sidewalk on Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard.
- 2021 — Repaving County Road 64 from Angelo Lake Road to East Butler Road.
- 2022 — Repave County Road 635 from State Road 66 to Selah Road, widen and repave Manatee Drive from State Road 17 to Sebring Parkway Phase 3, repave Sebring Parkway Phase 1 from U.S. 27 to Scenic Highway and add sidewalk along West Interlake Boulevard from Catfish Creek Road to South Tangerine Drive.
- 2023 — Repaving Arbuckle Creek Road from the Arbuckle Creek bridge to Riverdale Road, widening and repaving Lake Josephine Drive from Orange Blossom Boulevard to Sentinel Point, and widening U.S. 98 to four lanes from U.S. 27 to Airport Road.
Proposed projects beyond the five-year plan include extending Daffodil Street, milling and resurfacing sections of Sebring Parkway Phase 1 near U.S. 27, improving the intersection on U.S. 27 at Hammock Road, paving Hammock Road/County Road 634 through Highlands Hammock State Park and building Sebring Parkway Phase 4 — connecting the future Sebring roundabout to the west end of Arbuckle Creek Road.
Elwell investment
When asked that night about how much research he’s done on traffic safety, in comparison to other issues like the recent Sunday alcohol sales vote, Elwell said he’s attended FDOT meetings, and then also recalled looking over several studies and reports over at least the last five years.
One case he recalled in particular was U.S. 27 at Northwood in September 2013, which was a subject of concern at the time for local resident Stanley Schmidt, who lobbied for a light at that location.
At that time, FDOT said a light was not warranted, but on Tuesday, Elwell said it needs to be either improved or closed.
He described it and the intersection with Whisper Lake Circle as a “Frogger spot,” where people trying to turn left onto U.S. 27 pack the median, creating a tense and dangerous situation.
“We might need intersection improvements there, too,” Elwell said of U.S. 27 at Whisper Lake Circle. “Someone should not have to die before we do anything.”
