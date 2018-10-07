SEBRING —A traffic stop leads to a K-9 search of a car, and a deputy reportedly discovers 5.2 grams of cocaine.
On Thursday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Junior Nathan Lyons, 20, of Sebring. Lyons was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
A HCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 27 N and Flare Road. During the course of the traffic stop investigation, the deputy had a K-9 deputy review the vehicle, and the K-9 deputy positively alerted that the car had narcotics, the arrest report states.
A backpack was found on the floor board of the back seat, and it reportedly contained the following items:
• three separate clear plastic bags with a white, powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine (unpackaged weight of 5.2 grams),
• a green leafy substance that field tested positive for cannabis (unpackaged weight of 0.1 grams),
• two digital scales with a white, powdery residue that field tested positive for cocaine,
• two spoons with a white, powdery residue that field tested positive for cocaine and
• a large number of plastic bags in different sizes.
According to the report, Lyons was the registered owner of the vehicle that contained the backpack, which reportedly had illegal narcotics in it.
