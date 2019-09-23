Recently, the Sandy Hook Promise group released a video titled “Back to School Essentials,” which has gone viral. This video started off innocently with kids describing the school supplies that kids received from their parents.
Little by little, the video becomes more sinister and it becomes apparent an active shooter is on their campus. The video ends with a girl texting her mother while hiding in a bathroom stall before the viewer can hear the gunman enter the room. It is an extremely chilling video that depicts events that have unfortunately happened all over the nation.
It showed scenes that I, a high school student, pray will never be acted out in my hometown.
Many people may be quick to say that this video is too violent and should not be seen. In response to that, I say it is the lengths people have to take for somebody to do something. If it were not as graphic as it was, it would have been seen and forgotten about. Frankly, my safety at school is not something I want people to ever stop thinking about.
As I stated earlier, this video is a result of the lengths needed to take action. It has been over a year and a half since Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was the scene of the deaths of 17 students and nothing has changed. The state and national governments both failed to find any solution to this problem, allowing more shootings to take place.
Even when students who experienced the events in Parkland marched to the state capital, they were met with the same bureaucratic platitudes. This cycle happens every time a tragic event like a school shooting happens: first the mourning, then the call for action, and ends with silence. This is a never-ending cycle.
This video intended on breaking the cycle by taking the scenes to the people in power. They can see firsthand the things a child in these events has to do and see in order to survive. The keyword in the previous sentence: child. A child has to see his friends die, listen to the gunshots, and run for his or her life. If this video is not enough to convince anybody that something needs to be done to reduce school shootings and ultimately break the cycle, then it seems nothing ever will.
It is depressing to think that we reached these lengths because there has been no significant regulation passed to protect our schools. Neither side has passed any form of regulation or laws to protect me and my fellow students.
As I wrote in my previous article on gun control, it does not matter what solution is chosen as long as the chosen solution works. But our governments have not found the ability to come together and choose any solution. They struggle to come close to an agreement then forget about the problem at hand in a matter of weeks.
The “Back to School Essentials” video is violent, but it is the sad reality of what is happening while lawmakers bicker amongst each other. If the reader has not seen the video, remember that the scenes of the video are gruesome and heartbreaking. If the reader is watching the video and believes our nation does not have a gun violence problem, remember that these scenes depict a sad reality that happens too often in our nation.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The government and the gun cult are comfortably in bed. Lives are expendable. Big Gun rules America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.